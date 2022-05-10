Rabies alert in Hall County
Hall County officials are reporting contact recently between a rabid raccoon and two dogs in the 6700 block of Bass Circle in Buford. The raccoon was shipped to the Georgia Public Health...thegeorgiasun.com
Hall County officials are reporting contact recently between a rabid raccoon and two dogs in the 6700 block of Bass Circle in Buford. The raccoon was shipped to the Georgia Public Health...thegeorgiasun.com
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0