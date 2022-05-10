Rabies alert in Hall County

WHAT: The Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners, Georgia Bridge & Concrete have closed and detoured the Westbound Freeway Entrance (on Old Hull Rd) and the ramp on SR 8 to SR 10 to the traveling public, where the construction activities are taking place. We anticipate to re-open the above-mentioned road closure back to the traveling public on or about March 5th, 2023. Dates may change due to weather or other factors.

ATHENS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO