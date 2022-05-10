ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Rabies alert in Hall County

By The Georgia Sun
 2 days ago
Hall County officials are reporting contact recently between a rabid raccoon and two dogs in the 6700 block of Bass Circle in Buford. The raccoon was shipped to the Georgia Public Health...

