Cameron, TX

Cameron ISD Bond narrowly passes by one vote

By Clay Falls
KBTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron ISD’s school bond passed by one vote after the election office reviewed mail-in and provisional ballots. Residents within the school district voted on a $15.9 million bond package, 484 people voted for it and 483 voted against. Election officials say more than 92 mail-in ballots were...

www.kbtx.com

KBTX.com

B/CS Chamber in DC: Improved transportation options

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is located near the biggest cities in the State of Texas, but there isn’t a direct, easy path for people to get to from Houston, Austin or Dallas. That’s why the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce delegation continues pushing for improved transportation...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Austin Chronicle

Cedar Park Moderates Kick MAGAs to the Curb

Nuts-and-bolts moderate incumbents swept the Cedar Park City Council elections Saturday, squashing a slate of hard-right, Trump-loving candidates committed to defending the city from Austin's negative policy influence. Council Member Jim Penniman-Morin, who focused his campaign on alleviating Cedar Park's terrible traffic and improving service at its municipal utilities, took...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austin Chronicle

MAGAs Win in Lake Travis and Georgetown ISDs

Candidates who campaigned on education issues straight from the Fox News headlines swept Lake Travis ISD and Georgetown ISD school board races Saturday. In Lake Travis ISD, three candidates endorsed and funded by the powerful Lake Travis Families PAC, with help from some players in the Texas GOP political apparatus, came out on top by wide margins. Incumbent Trustees John Aoueille and Kimberly Flasch each retained their seats with 57% and 61% of the more than 10,000 votes cast; newcomer Erin Archer won her open-seat contest, also with 57%. All three opposed masking and vaccine mandates for LTISD students and staff, and promised to crack down on teachers whose lessons skirted too close to the dreaded "critical race theory" now banished from Texas schools by state statute.
KWTX

Good News Friday: May 13, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Big congratulations to Mikaylah Perez, from Harker Heights High School! According to U.S. representative, John Carter she is the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. As the winner, Mikaylah’s photograph, called “A Cowboy’s Treasure”, will hang in the U.S. capitol for one year.
WACO, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Just Says No to Weed Busts, No-Knock

Austin voters sent a resounding message to the Austin Police Department on May 7: People should not be arrested or cited for possessing small amounts of marijuana, nor should they be subjected to no-knock search warrants. In Travis County, where the bulk of Austin voters live, the citizen initiative, on...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Historical Texans come to life at Houston Elementary School as “Living Statues”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and visitors to Houston Elementary School in Bryan were transported to the past Thursday. Fourth-grade students dressed as historical Texans for a Living Statue event. The students researched their characters and answered questions about their lives and contributions to Texas history. Many of the students...
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

Bell County's WCID No. 1 returns to full treatment capacity

BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Bell County, water use limitations linked to treatment plant capacity concerns have been lifted as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. A boil notice however still remains in effect for Belton residents and anyone who received treated drinking water from Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1. (WCID 1).
BELL COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Ground broken on I-35 double decker project

Local and state officials were present Wednesday to break ground on a construction project that will turn I-35 into a double decker freeway through eight cities and three counties at a cost of $1.5 billion. From now and through 2027, an upper level with three lanes in each direction will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Texas governor says feds shouldn’t give migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Focus at Four

Brazos Valley African American Museum to help community trace family history. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Boil Water Notice Lifted in These Bell County Cities

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Late this afternoon, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District announced its customer systems could drop their boil water orders for people. The problem started Sunday after a power outage at the Belton Water treatment plant. The outage caused a loss of...
BELL COUNTY, TX
lhindependent.com

LHISD acquires 172 acres for third high school

Liberty Hill Independent School District already has plans to add a second high school scheduled to open in 2025, and now another land purchase by the district has secured a site for a third high school. A 172-acre parcel – known as the Hart Track – located at the intersection...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KBTX.com

A Ken Paxton lawsuit is why Texans can’t access some face filters on Facebook and Instagram right now

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Some Instagram face filters won’t be available in Texas for now. Meta, the parent conglomerate of Instagram and Facebook, quietly disabled augmented reality filters on its platforms across the state Wednesday. The move comes two months after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the California-based company, saying some of the company’s practices and features violated Texans’ privacy. The lawsuit is part of the ongoing conflicts between Texas officials and social media companies.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Cities in Bell County under water restrictions until noon Tuesday

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County water service officials gave an update Monday afternoon on the Belton Water Plant power outage. At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, all electrical power was lost at the Belton Water Treatment Plant. Power was restored to the plant at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
BELL COUNTY, TX

