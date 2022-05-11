Cameron ISD Bond narrowly passes by one vote

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron ISD’s school bond passed by one vote after the election office reviewed mail-in and provisional ballots. Residents within the school district voted on a $15.9 million bond package, 484 people voted for it and 483 voted against. Election officials say more than 92 mail-in ballots were...
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Amine Qourzal saw the check designating the winner by his name on TV news election coverage Saturday night, hugged his family and went to bed thinking he had won re-election to another three-year term on the Woodway City Council. However, Qourzal said he was “stunned” when...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is located near the biggest cities in the State of Texas, but there isn’t a direct, easy path for people to get to from Houston, Austin or Dallas. That’s why the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce delegation continues pushing for improved transportation...
Nuts-and-bolts moderate incumbents swept the Cedar Park City Council elections Saturday, squashing a slate of hard-right, Trump-loving candidates committed to defending the city from Austin's negative policy influence. Council Member Jim Penniman-Morin, who focused his campaign on alleviating Cedar Park's terrible traffic and improving service at its municipal utilities, took...
Candidates who campaigned on education issues straight from the Fox News headlines swept Lake Travis ISD and Georgetown ISD school board races Saturday. In Lake Travis ISD, three candidates endorsed and funded by the powerful Lake Travis Families PAC, with help from some players in the Texas GOP political apparatus, came out on top by wide margins. Incumbent Trustees John Aoueille and Kimberly Flasch each retained their seats with 57% and 61% of the more than 10,000 votes cast; newcomer Erin Archer won her open-seat contest, also with 57%. All three opposed masking and vaccine mandates for LTISD students and staff, and promised to crack down on teachers whose lessons skirted too close to the dreaded "critical race theory" now banished from Texas schools by state statute.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Big congratulations to Mikaylah Perez, from Harker Heights High School! According to U.S. representative, John Carter she is the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. As the winner, Mikaylah’s photograph, called “A Cowboy’s Treasure”, will hang in the U.S. capitol for one year.
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Orjanel Lewis had been asleep for less than two hours when her alarm went off Saturday morning. The 35-year-old attorney and mother of two had been out past 4 a.m., crisscrossing the sprawling suburbs southwest of Houston to put up last-minute campaign signs outside almost 40 voting locations.
Austin voters sent a resounding message to the Austin Police Department on May 7: People should not be arrested or cited for possessing small amounts of marijuana, nor should they be subjected to no-knock search warrants. In Travis County, where the bulk of Austin voters live, the citizen initiative, on...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and visitors to Houston Elementary School in Bryan were transported to the past Thursday. Fourth-grade students dressed as historical Texans for a Living Statue event. The students researched their characters and answered questions about their lives and contributions to Texas history. Many of the students...
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville ISD has canceled classes on Friday as a precaution as the search continues for an escaped inmate nearby. The following message was posted to the district’s Facebook page Thursday evening:. “Due to the ongoing situation west of I-45 and Hwy 7 shut down for...
BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Bell County, water use limitations linked to treatment plant capacity concerns have been lifted as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. A boil notice however still remains in effect for Belton residents and anyone who received treated drinking water from Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1. (WCID 1).
WACO, TEXAS — "When students walk through our doors, we’re interested in how best to help them learn and grow, not their immigration status," said Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD superintendent. Gov. Greg Abbott made a comment about wanting to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states...
Local and state officials were present Wednesday to break ground on a construction project that will turn I-35 into a double decker freeway through eight cities and three counties at a cost of $1.5 billion. From now and through 2027, an upper level with three lanes in each direction will...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
Brazos Valley African American Museum to help community trace family history.
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Late this afternoon, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District announced its customer systems could drop their boil water orders for people. The problem started Sunday after a power outage at the Belton Water treatment plant. The outage caused a loss of...
Liberty Hill Independent School District already has plans to add a second high school scheduled to open in 2025, and now another land purchase by the district has secured a site for a third high school. A 172-acre parcel – known as the Hart Track – located at the intersection...
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several North Lubbock residents filed complaints with the city regarding a junkyard in their neighborhood, city officials told KLBK News. The Code Enforcement Department responded by issuing citations, as they have done several times with this residence over the last 10 years. Old tires, rusty containers, pieces of scrap metal, used car […]
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Some Instagram face filters won’t be available in Texas for now. Meta, the parent conglomerate of Instagram and Facebook, quietly disabled augmented reality filters on its platforms across the state Wednesday. The move comes two months after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the California-based company, saying some of the company’s practices and features violated Texans’ privacy. The lawsuit is part of the ongoing conflicts between Texas officials and social media companies.
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County water service officials gave an update Monday afternoon on the Belton Water Plant power outage. At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, all electrical power was lost at the Belton Water Treatment Plant. Power was restored to the plant at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
