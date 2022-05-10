ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson Academy senior creates three apps

By Malaysia McCoy
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A student at Jackson Academy created three apps through the Apple Store for students and teachers to use.

Sandon Guild, a graduating senior and valedictorian, currently has three running apps in the Apple Store called Make It Eight, Nitro Trap and Classroom Roulette for Teachers.

Make it Eight is a number problem-solving game which contains more than 100 levels. Nitro Tap is designed to help students improve on keyboarding. Classroom Roulette is a ‘student select’ app for teachers.

Guild wanted to make a change not only for students to get a more educated experience, but to also make teaching a little easier for teachers. He said he was motivated by his math teacher.

“JA’s teachers and environment have supported me by creating an atmosphere of perseverance and by demonstrating how to improve rather than become discouraged in the face of adversity,” Guild said.

Prior to his motivation for making these particular apps, Guild remembered how his fascination with coding started when he first played video games in first grade.

Guild knew that one day he wanted to create a software program. However, he knew that learning to code was going to be the most challenging part of the process.

After learning how to code through websites, he worked on his apps eight hours a day during the summer of 2021 to make sure they was completed by the time school started in August.

“I love to code, but it takes an incredible amount of time to make most any feasible progress and is quite challenging far more often than not,” Guild said. “I just truly love it.”

In support of Guild, Jackson Academy has made the efforts to install all three apps on all the students and teachers iPads.

