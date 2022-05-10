ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Sheriff: Baxter County family argument turns violent, suspect threats deputies with golf club

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – An Indiana man is behind bars after deputies investigating a report of assault Monday evening said he threatened them with a golf club while drinking whiskey.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a disturbance on the 400 block of Oak Valley Lane Monday Shortly after 7:50 p.m. While on their way to the home, the deputies encountered two separate victims, one with serious injuries to the face, as well as a 4-year-old child headed to a hospital in Mountain Home.

The sheriff said the victims told the responding deputies that the suspect, 30-year-old Matthew Sayger was still at the home. As the deputies continued on their way to the house, they encountered an SUV speeding toward them, so they stopped in the roadway.

The deputies said the vehicle stopped and Sayger got out holding a bottle of whiskey and yelling at them, The deputies said Sayger then reached into the back of the SUV, grabbed a golf club and began threatening them the club while continuing to drink whiskey, all while deputies held him at gunpoint.

Sayger eventually threw the golf club into the woods, deputies reported. He was arrested and booked in the Bater County Detention Center, with the deputies adding that Sayger kept saying that he wanted to kill the victim and that he “should have just shot him.”

The sheriff said the deputies learned Sayger had been staying with the victims in the home of his mother for a few days and that the victims said a fight started at the dinner table before turning violent.

One of the victims received serious injuries from the attack and was transported to a hospital in Little Rock for specialized treatment. Deputies said the other victim and the child did not appear injured.

During the investigation, deputies learned Sayger has two active protective orders out of Indiana, as well as pending domestic abuse charges and an active arrest warrant from the state but noted that Arkansas is out of their extradition limit on the warrant.

Authorities said Sayger faces multiple charges, including first-degree battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault on family or household member, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, refusal to submit to arrest, driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, refusal to submit to a chemical test and open alcohol container in vehicle.

Sayger’s bond was set at $75,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

