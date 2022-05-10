ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says inflation is his ‘top domestic priority,’ slams GOP ahead of midterm races

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPFMq_0fZWs9h900

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday to address rising inflation and supply chain challenges that have led to record-high gas prices and baby formula shortages among other issues.

“I want every American to know that I’m taking inflation very seriously and it’s my top domestic priority,” said Biden.

Biden’s remarks came ahead of critical midterm races around the country.

While Biden did tout his own economic policies, he focused a lot on drawing differences between Democrats and Republicans with the hopes that voters will support his policies when they hit the polls.

“Republicans have offered plenty of blame but not a single solution to actually bring down the energy prices,” said Biden. “They have no plan to bring down energy prices today. No plan to get us to a cleaner energy independence tomorrow.”

Biden compared a GOP plan in the Senate pushed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) with his predecessor’s policies.

“Their plan is the ultimate MAGA agenda,” said Biden.

Biden pointed to two main causes for rising costs: the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“The first cause of inflation was a once in a century pandemic,” said Biden. “The second cause – Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have blamed the Biden administration’s energy and fiscal policies and Democrats in Congress for rising costs.

“Democrats’ policies have unleashed the worst inflation in more than 40 years,” said Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“These rising prices we know are a direct result of policy choices made by the President of the United States, by Chuck Schumer, by leaders of the Democratic Party,” said Sen. Todd Young (R-IN).

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Republicans#Energy Independence#Democrats#Gop#American#Senate#Maga
Washington Examiner

What is Biden hiding in his executive order on elections?

The privilege of voting is precious to the people and is coveted around the world. Participating in elections is a hallmark of our citizenship. It is arguably the most consequential way that citizens can influence the direction of our republic. Lawmakers have an obligation to guard that privilege vigilantly, but the Biden administration has chosen instead to weaken the protections that ensure the integrity of the ballot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy