Los Angeles, CA – Isaiah Lee, the 23-year-old who attacked Dave Chappelle mid-set at The Hollywood Bowl last week, won’t be getting out of jail quite yet. According to NBC Los Angeles, Lee was in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday (May 10) where he asked Court Judge Armenui Amy Ashvanian to release him on his own recognizance and reduce his $30,000 bail. But the judge refused to do either.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO