ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports ‘n Stuff 5/10/22

By Jeff Turk
whbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Warhol 1964 silk screen of Marilyn Monroe sold at auction for $195 million. That’s the most ever paid for a 20th century work of art. Voting ends next Monday on the bill that would introduce NIL deals for Ohio High School Athletes Making the Buckeye State the eight state to...

www.whbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
Primetimer

Why did Fox sign Tom Brady for $375 million, the richest sports broadcasting deal?

Fox's deal that -- according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand -- would pay the NFL legend $37.5 million a year for 10 years once he finally retires has left some scratching their heads. That's because Fox earlier this year opted to let Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leave for rich Monday Night Football deals at ESPN. Presumably, the move was so that Fox could save money. "To understand the 10-year, $375 million Tom Brady deal with Fox Sports, you have to appreciate how the network has looked at itself since its inception and what it would take to entice the greatest quarterback of all time into the broadcast booth," says Marchand. "Fox Sports has always considered itself bigger and badder than anyone else since its inception in 1993, when Rupert Murdoch swiped the NFL from CBS and then paid John Madden $8 million, more than any NFL player at the time, to be Fox’s lead analyst. Fox had a no-brainer replacement for Buck in Kevin Burkhardt as its top NFL play-by-player, but its next best analyst was former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen." While Olsen may be good, Buck notes, he isn't the greatest NFL player of all time, like Brady. Marchand says no matter Brady's ability as an NFL analyst, "Fox had a need, and its big and bold attitude built around Hall of Famers." ALSO: $375 million is $75 million more than Brady has earned in his entire 22-year NFL career.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 Thing 'Irritated' Fox Sports With Troy Aikman

Going public with his flirtation with other networks may have been the biggest reason Troy Aikman wasn't retained by FOX, per Sports Business Journal's John Ourand. During a recent podcast appearance with the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the pair spoke on the Tom Brady situation and how it came about. With Ourand saying:
NFL
Variety

Maria Taylor Will Host NBC’s ‘Football Night in America’

Click here to read the full article. NBC viewers were already seeing a lot of Maria Taylor on Sundays. Now they can be assured of seeing even more. Taylor, the up-and-coming sportscaster who left ESPN last year for NBC Sports, was named host of “Football Night in America,” the show that precedes “Sunday Night Football” and garners one of the network’s biggest weekly audiences. She becomes the series’ first full-time female host, and becomes the latest in an impressive series of sports announcers to fill the role, including Bob Costas and Dan Patrick. Taylor picks up lead duties on “Football Night” after...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Sports Media World Stunned By Jim Rome's Salary

FOX Sports shocked the sports world this Tuesday, announcing that Tom Brady will join its network as a lead analyst once his playing career is over. Even though Brady has never been an analyst, he's set to become the highest-paid sportscaster ever. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady's contract with FOX Sports is a 10-year deal worth $375 million.
SPORTS
Popculture

Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson Breaks Silence on Divorce

Charissa Thompson broke her silence about her divorce from sports agent Kyle Thousand. It was reported last week that the 39-year-old Fox Sports host filed her divorce from Thousand after marrying in 2020. On Thursday, Thompson was talking about the divorce with Erin Andrews on the Clam Down podcast and didn't hold back her feelings.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Report: NBC Has Decided On Mike Tirico's Replacement

NBC has reportedly decided on a replacement for Mike Tirico, who's moving to the booth this upcoming season. According to a report, NBC has picked Maria Taylor to replace Tirico as the new permanent host of Football Night in America. ESPN definitely lost a good one. Since joining NBC, Taylor...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brett Dibiase
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
Dick Vitale
The Spun

Maria Taylor Lands Major NBC Gig: NFL World Reacts

NBC Sports has named Maria Taylor as the new permanent host for Football Night in America. The former ESPN personality will take over for longtime host Mike Tirico, who is heading to the Sunday Night Football booth to replace longtime play-by-play man Al Michaels. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Nba Playoffs#Insta#Nil#Espn
AthlonSports.com

USFL Predictions: Week 5 Picks for Every Game

As the reinvented USFL reaches the halfway point of the regular season, there's still plenty to be sorted out. There's just one undefeated team left standing and two others are right behind at 3-1. There's one team that has yet to win a game but it doesn't mean they are eliminated from the playoff chase just yet.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SNL's Colin Jost, WWE's 'The Miz' to join Justin Timberlake at Lake Tahoe's American Century Championship

Fan-favorite Justin Timberlake will return to Edgewood Tahoe and be joined by several newcomers this summer for the annual American Century Championship. Colin Jost from Saturday Night Live, former NFL punter and sports media personality Pat McAfee, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin of the WWE and country music singer/songwriter Jake Owen were among those announced this week as newcomers to compete in the 33rd celebrity golf tournament, set for July 6-10 on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.
NFL
FOX Sports

USFL Week 5: What to know about each game

Through Week 5 of the USFL season, the top of the league is beginning to separate a bit from the bottom. Birmingham, New Orleans and New Jersey have established themselves as the best to this point, while Michigan, Houston and Pittsburgh are struggling to establish some momentum. Philadelphia and Tampa Bay reside in the middle, and it remains unclear which direction they're heading.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TODAY.com

Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly planning to join Fox Sports as a color analyst when he officially retires from football. The New York Post reports the 10-year deal is worth $375 million, which would make him the highest-paid commentator in sports history. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.May 11, 2022.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy