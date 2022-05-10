ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio GOP asks high court to pause map fight for 2022 vote

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press
COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Ohio’s Republican leaders want to call a time out in the battle over state legislative maps — at least until after the midterm elections this fall.

They asked the state’s high court on Monday to pause the back-and-forth with voting rights and Democratic groups. The request came in a legal battle that has left the state nearly halfway into the year without a firm date for its Statehouse primaries.

Why Ohio will have two primary elections

The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted last week to resubmit its third iteration of the maps to the Ohio Supreme Court, which had already tossed them as gerrymandered.

