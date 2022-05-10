IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After being canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nations largest one day food drive is back.

The National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger campaign will happen this Saturday, and it is easy to help out.

All you have to do is leave a bag of non perishable items next to your mail box before your letter carrier comes by.

The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket says the last time the drive was held in 2019 more than 30,000 pounds of food was collected and hopes to see that much if not more as the summer months can be extra challenging for families in need as children are no longer in school.

“Summer months can be hard for families,” Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson said. “Many food budgets double and triple once school is out and kids are relying on breakfast and noontime meals at home. While some agencies and school districts do run summer lunch programs, often children lack the transportation to get to the parks and schools where meals are being offered. Community Food Basket sees a significant increase in the need for emergency food during the warmer months.”

The food collected during this national food drive will arrive at the Community Food Basket warehouse on Saturday in postal carts filled over and over again. Volunteers from the community and local emergency food agencies will offload the food and sort it into categories for distribution to struggling families.

If you are interested in volunteering to help on Saturday, May 14, reach out to Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls at 208-524-0994.

If you’re interested in contributing to Community Food Basket Idaho Falls, you can donate HERE or mail a check payable to the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls at P.O. Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID 83403.

The post Stamp Out Hunger food drive is back for 2022 appeared first on Local News 8 .