ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says inflation is his ‘top domestic priority,’ slams GOP ahead of midterm races

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N57Ui_0fZWpDB100

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday to address rising inflation and supply chain challenges that have led to record-high gas prices and baby formula shortages, among other issues.

“I want every American to know that I’m taking inflation very seriously and it’s my top domestic priority,” said Biden.

Biden’s remarks came ahead of critical midterm races around the country.

While Biden did tout his own economic policies, he focused a lot on drawing differences between Democrats and Republicans with the hopes that voters will support his policies when they hit the polls.

“Republicans have offered plenty of blame but not a single solution to actually bring down the energy prices,” said Biden. “They have no plan to bring down energy prices today. No plan to get us to a cleaner energy independence tomorrow.”

Biden compared a GOP plan in the Senate pushed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) with his predecessor’s policies.

“Their plan is the ultimate MAGA agenda,” said Biden.

Biden pointed to two main causes for rising costs: the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“The first cause of inflation was a once-in-a-century pandemic,” said Biden. “The second cause — Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have blamed the Biden administration’s energy and fiscal policies, and Democrats in Congress, for rising costs.

“Democrats’ policies have unleashed the worst inflation in more than 40 years,” said Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“These rising prices we know are a direct result of policy choices made by the President of the United States, by Chuck Schumer, by leaders of the Democratic Party,” said Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.).

RAW: Crews respond to two alarm fire in Swissvale

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Rick Scott
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Energy Independence#Gop#American#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#Maga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
106K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy