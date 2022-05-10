Biden says inflation is his ‘top domestic priority,’ slams GOP ahead of midterm races

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday to address rising inflation and supply chain challenges that have led to record-high gas prices and baby formula shortages, among other issues.

“I want every American to know that I’m taking inflation very seriously and it’s my top domestic priority,” said Biden.

Biden’s remarks came ahead of critical midterm races around the country.

While Biden did tout his own economic policies, he focused a lot on drawing differences between Democrats and Republicans with the hopes that voters will support his policies when they hit the polls.

“Republicans have offered plenty of blame but not a single solution to actually bring down the energy prices,” said Biden. “They have no plan to bring down energy prices today. No plan to get us to a cleaner energy independence tomorrow.”

Biden compared a GOP plan in the Senate pushed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) with his predecessor’s policies.

“Their plan is the ultimate MAGA agenda,” said Biden.

Biden pointed to two main causes for rising costs: the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“The first cause of inflation was a once-in-a-century pandemic,” said Biden. “The second cause — Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have blamed the Biden administration’s energy and fiscal policies, and Democrats in Congress, for rising costs.

“Democrats’ policies have unleashed the worst inflation in more than 40 years,” said Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“These rising prices we know are a direct result of policy choices made by the President of the United States, by Chuck Schumer, by leaders of the Democratic Party,” said Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.).

