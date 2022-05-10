ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large commercial structure fire sparked in Ventura late at night

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 2 days ago
VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County firefighters spent roughly three hours knocking down a large structure fire that broke out at a commercial building late Monday night, according to the Ventura Fire Department.

The fire broke out on the 2600 block of East Main Street just before around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, according to the department.

Arriving crews found a large 75-foot by 150-foot single-story commercial building with large amounts of smoke coming from the rear of the building, the department said. Crews made sure that no one was inside and made an aggressive attack to contain the fire at the area of origin.

They were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions and had to switch to a defensive mode to contain the fire, the department said.

Crews were able to knock down and extinguish the fire within three hours of the initial call.

"The integrity of the building was compromised due to the heavy fire conditions and a safety collapse zone was created around the building," the department said.

There were no reported injuries and the estimated damage and content loss of the building are still pending further investigation.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Ventura County Fire, Ventura City Fire, Oxnard Fire, Ventura Police, and AMR all responded to the scene.

