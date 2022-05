One of the best tool brands of 2022, Milwaukee is famous for its high-quality, high-performing power tools—all of which require a compatible Milwaukee battery to keep them running. Those batteries can cost upwards of $100, on top of the price of your new tool. Fortunately, right now at The Home Depot, you can get a free Milwaukee battery with the purchase of select power tools.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO