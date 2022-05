CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County coroner has identified an inmate who died Tuesday at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Stanley Greene (57) was found in a housing unit just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the medical unit, treated by EMS, then taken to MUSC. According to the coroner, Greene’s time of death was 11:55 a.m.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO