Leak reveals iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have larger screens

Over the past several months, iPhone 14 rumors have been popping up at a torrid pace. By the time WWDC 2022 comes around next month, we might already know all there is to know about the next iPhones. In fact, so much has already been revealed that the leaks are getting to be almost comically granular. For example, on Tuesday, display analyst Ross Young shared an incredibly specific detail about the new iPhone 14. According to Young, the screens on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be slightly larger than those of their predecessors.

Bigger screens coming to iPhone 14 Pro models

Ross Young claims that the iPhone 14 Pro’s screen will be about half an inch larger than the screen on the iPhone 13 Pro. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max screen will be a tenth of an inch larger than its precursor. Young says the new “pill + hole” design which will replace the notch gives Apple a bit more real estate to work with this year:

If you’ve been keeping up with all of the iPhone 14 leaks, you already know about the death of the notch. Multiple sources claim that Apple will replace the notch on the Pro models with a pill-shaped hole and a punch hole. The front-facing camera and all the Face ID sensors will sit inside the holes. It will be the next step in Apple’s quest for a truly all-screen phone. And the distinctive design will help the iPhone stand out from its Android rivals.

Considering how negligible these changes are, expect Apple to continue to refer to them as 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. 9to5Mac also points out that we likely won’t see any major UI updates as a result of these changes. If you were hoping that Apple might finally bring back the battery percentage indicator in the status bar, you’re probably out of luck.

Looking ahead to the iPhone 15

Let’s rewind for a minute to an explosive rumor from April. Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter that he believes “the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024.” He’s convinced the iPhone 16 will have an under-display selfie camera and under-display Face ID. That would imply that the iPhone 15 in 2023 will retain the pill and hole design of the iPhone 14. The only difference is that the standard models will feature the same design.

With that in mind, we return to Ross Young’s tweet. Shortly after he shared the information above, he followed up with another interesting tidbit: “You can expect the 15 and 15 Max to have the same sizes as the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.”

This appears to be yet more confirmation that all four iPhone 15 models will feature the pill-shaped hole and hole-punch. In other words, we only have to wait 16 more months for Apple to finally remove the notch from the flagship iPhone line.

