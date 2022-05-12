ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

34 arrests made in St. Landry Parish during four-month undercover investigation

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFIKz_0fZWl8Q700

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) completed a four-month undercover investigation which resulted in 34 arrests, 36 guns seized, four vehicles seized, and illegal drugs valued at $75,000, according to a press release from the SLPSO.

The St. Landry Parish Narcotics Unit began an undercover operation on January 1, 2022, and ended on April 30, 2022.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz made the following statement about the operation:

“The operation’s main goal was to stop violent drug and weapon offenders from ‘terrorizing’ our small municipalities and communities of drive-by shootings, vehicle burglaries, gun thefts, and distribution of illegal drugs. Many chiefs of police, citizens, and mayors have contacted me asking for enforcement help in late 2021. It was noted that the communities didn’t have the manpower and resources to conduct such operations.”

SLPSO Sheriff Guidroz
14 firearms, 2k rounds of ammunition, drugs seized during traffic stop in Lafayette

Law enforcement emphasis targeted the rural communities and municipalities within St. Landry Parish. Sheriff Guidroz said smaller municipalities and communities are often seen as easy targets for illicit trade and have shifted illegal activity to those areas.

Here’s a breakdown, according to the SLPSO, of what was seized, as aforementioned:

  • Guns
    • 31 pistols
    • 5 rifles
  • Drugs – $75,017
    • Marijuana – 6050 grams (13.5 pounds)
    • Meth – 27 grams (1 pound)
    • Crack – 6 grams
    • Cocaine – 55 grams (2 pounds)
    • Heroin – 83.8 grams (over 2 pounds)
    • Fentanyl – 58 grams (2 pounds)
    • Synthetic marijuana – 4,573 grams (10 pounds)
    • Promethazine – 28.5 liters
    • THC wax – 98 grams
    • THC Cookies
    • Assorted pills

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Death of Child and Boyfriend Lands Louisiana Mother in Jail

In a story originally reported by the Louisiana Radio Network, we learn of the alleged careless, cold-hearted actions of a North Louisiana woman this week. Candace Gill has been arrested by Monroe Police and booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on numerous charges including two counts of manslaughter and several counts of negligent injuring.
MONROE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two suspects indicted in fatal New Iberia shooting of 17-year-old Garon Lewis

Two of the men accused in the shooting death of 17-year-old Garon Lewis in August 2019 have been indicted by a grand jury in the case. Jury members on Wednesday handed up charges against Travis Layne Jr. and Bryson JohnLewis, charging each with a count of principal to second-degree murder and a count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in Lewis’s death, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
stmarynow.com

Sheriff's Office Narcotics Section makes five arrests

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section reported five arrests Tuesday on charges that include possession of prescription drugs, cocaine and ecstasy. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that in a 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and made these arrests:. —Tariq Perry, 22, Franklin, was arrested at...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Guns#Synthetic Marijuana#Heroin#Slpso Sheriff
KATC News

Two arrests made in March double homicide

Lake Charles Police have arrested two men in connection with a March incident that left two Houston men dead. Police say that the victims who died on March 25, James Johnson, 22, and Jacob Yarbrough, 18, came to Lake Charles from Houston to conduct a drug transaction, and were shot during that incident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for several burglaries in the Historic District and across town

Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Jefferson Street on May 9 around 5:36 pm in reference to several residential burglaries and a vehicle burglary. While officers were still in the 400 block of Jefferson Street collecting information they were notified of a burglary in progress in the 100 block of South Williams Avenue. Officers were quickly able to set up a perimeter and located a juvenile in the Dixie Plaza Shopping Center.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Over 6 Years for Drug Conspiracy and Providing an Ak-47 Used to Facilitate Crack Sales

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Over 6 Years for Drug Conspiracy and Providing an Ak-47 Used to Facilitate Crack Sales. Louisiana – On May 11, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter sentenced Lionel Cooley, age 45, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, on May, 10, 2022, to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) of imprisonment, four years of supervised release and a mandatory $200 special assessment fee for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack, and for providing an AK-47 firearm to codefendant Blake Monroe that was used to facilitate Monroe’s crack sales, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846, and Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(o). Cooley plead guilty on October 27, 2021.
SLIDELL, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy