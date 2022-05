The Boston Celtics are back in Boston for Game 5 Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks where they look to take the lead in the series. The Eastern Conference second round series is currently tied 2-2 after the Celtics defeated the Bucks 116-108 in the last meeting on Monday. Al Horford led the Celtics with 30 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points. Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 5. He was a late scratch in Game 4 due to soreness in his left knee, which is the same knee that Williams underwent surgery for after tearing his meniscus on March 27. Wednesday’s game will air on TV TNT nationally at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the game via Sling and DirecTV, which has a free trial.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO