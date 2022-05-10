ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Woman’s attempt to use pepper spray backfires, police say

By Joshua Hoggard
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said an assault victim’s attempt to use pepper spray on her assailant backfires when he takes it away and sprays her with it before shutting her in the bathroom.

Police arrested Earvin Grubbs and charged him with assault-family violence and interfering with an emergency call for assistance.

Grubbs was released from jail today, May 10, after posting $12,500 in bonds.

Officers went to a home in the 4900 block of Cypress Saturday evening where a woman told them her boyfriend, Grubbs, was upset and yelling and told her he was leaving and had loaded his things in his car.

The victim said Grubbs told her to get her belongings out of the car and when she went out to remove them, he slammed her hand in the car door several times and she went back into the house to get away.

The victim said Grubbs followed her inside and got on top of her and started choking her so she got out her pepper spray and sprayed him in the face and told him she was calling police.

After 25 years missing, police now say ‘foul play’ involved in Keith Mann disappearance

The victim said Grubbs then took her phone and pepper spray and sprayed her in the face and told her she wasn’t calling anyone, then dragged her into the bathroom and shut her inside.

The woman said she was able to get out and go next door to call police.

An officer said the victim had red marks on her neck and also on her right arm where she was dragged, and her eyes were red and swollen from the spray.

Daycare employee sentenced for leaving child in hot van

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Iowa Park daycare employee has been sentenced for leaving a three year old girl in a van for three hours during blazing August heat. Jessie Granjeno, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday, May 12, to child abandonment and endangerment. 89th District judge Charles Barnard sentenced her to 5 years deferred probation […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Amanda Bolding, mother of Kaleb Honea, arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who lost her son in a tragic car wreck in 2020 has been arrested after the business she worked for reported that they had been involved in online banking fraud. Amanda Bolding, 39, faces charges of embezzlement and theft over $2,500 and under $30,000. Bolding was booked into Wichita […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
