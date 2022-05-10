ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Driver busted for hauling SUV inside of a U-Haul truck in Washington

By Jason Sillman, Gray News staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKANOGAN, Wash. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - A driver’s unique use of a U-Haul moving truck had many drivers doing a double-take in central Washington state. A state trooper with the Washington State Patrol pulled over the truck after several other drivers reported...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman accused of leading trooper on chase with drugs in car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing is scheduled Friday for a 20-year-old woman accused of leading a state trooper on a chase with drugs in her car Wednesday. Megan Victoria Cosgrove is charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police chase ends with crash into fire hydrant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver running from Mobile police lost control of his car and crashed into a fire hydrant on Thursday. The impact caused water to gush out all over Washinton Place. Officers caught the driver a few blocks away on Lexington Street. Investigators did not release his...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
WALA-TV FOX10

Driver killed in fiery crash on Riviere Du Chien Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Riviere Du Chien Road. Police did not release the name of the victim. Investigators said the car ran off of a driveway around 12:14 p.m. and into the woods where the vehicle overturned and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old Florida woman was arrested Thursday morning and told a deputy that getting arrested was on her bucket list, officials said. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was speeding and driving recklessly in Key Largo when Sgt. Robert Dosh attempted to pull her over. Douglas did not pull over for quite some time until finally coming to a stop at a three-way intersection, the sheriff’s office said.
KEY LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Suv#Haul Truck#Okanogan#Ktvk Kpho#Troopers#Media Public Relations#Gray Media Group Inc
WALA-TV FOX10

CAUGHT ON CAM: Driver gets gun pulled on him in road rage incident

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) -- A man in Arizona has been accused of pointing a gun at another driver after the driver cut him off in a road rage incident that was caught on camera. Officers with the Avondale Police Department took Bryan Duran into custody for the alleged incident...
AVONDALE, AZ
WALA-TV FOX10

Settlement reached in death of MCPSS bus driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A settlement has been reached in a deadly school bus crash that killed the driver. According attorney David Greene of Greene & Phillips Law Firm, the settlement was reached with corporate defendants IC Bus and Navistar, and the individual driver accused of caused causing the October 2019 crash on behalf of David Welch, husband of Mobile County Public School System bus driver Kimberleigh Welch.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WALA-TV FOX10

2 children robbed at gunpoint for their puppy, police say

MILWAUKEE (WISN) – Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating after two children were robbed at gunpoint for their puppy Friday afternoon. Alanna Vaughn, 12, and her little brother Izayah Savangvongsavanh, 10, were both uninjured, but someone stole their 4-month-old puppy Coco. The siblings were walking their puppy on the streets...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrests made related to Loxley homicide investigation

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) released new details Thursday, May 12, 2022 on an ongoing Loxley homicide investigation. Investigators said an earlier argument, also involving a gun may have led to the shooting later in the day, and two arrests have been made. Until...
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Gunman “Stretches” to Shoot at Ex-Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a guy went to great lengths to shoot into a rental truck, carrying his ex-girlfriend. This is 29 year old Jonathan Salter. Earlier this month, investigators say Salter spotted his “ex” in the cab of the truck with two other guys, near St Stephens Road and Seal Street. He pulled alongside the truck in his car, then leaned as far as he could from the driver’s side, stretching himself across the passenger seat, to shoot at the truck from the passenger window, according to police. He sprayed the vehicle with gunfire, but missed the woman. Instead, he hit one of the guys in the truck in the leg. Salter sped off, the trio in the truck flagged down a patrol car to get help for the shooting victim. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound. Salter hasn’t been seen, since.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man arrested after Wednesday night pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old man is behind bars after leading Mobile police on a chase Wednesday. Samuel Lee Gallery of Mobile sped away from officers, around 9 p.m. Wednesday after they tried to pull him over on Cottrell Street near Ann Street. According to MPD, Gallery eventually stopped on his own near Palmetto Street where officers arrested him.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The cause of death of a missing 13-year-old girl who was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances has been ruled a homicide by Oregon police. Investigators began an investigation into sixth-grader Milana Li’s death following the discovery of her body around 3 p.m....
BEAVERTON, OR
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction caught on video

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WFXT) - With the help of the public, Massachusetts police arrested a man for an attempted abduction. Surveillance video shows the suspect grab a woman and pull her down the street as she struggles to break free. Tyler Healey, 23, spent two days on the run after what...
BURLINGTON, MA
WALA-TV FOX10

Authorities search for convicted murderer who escaped prison bus in Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The search continues in Texas for a convicted murderer who attacked a correctional guard during his escape from a prison bus. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. when 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez somehow freed himself from his restraints, according to Robert Hurst, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
CENTERVILLE, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Steadham Drive shooting victim dies in hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive has died, the Mobile Police Department said Wednesday. Police said Mfundisi Mingo was found Tuesday evening near Bear Fork Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Mingo died at a local hospital. FOX10 News is working to get more...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy