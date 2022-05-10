Public asked to help locate 4 missing Texarkana teens

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of four teenagers that went missing in Texarkana. Police say the juveniles ran away last week.

Michaella Cortez was last seen wearing a pink shirt. Her hair is in short braids. She is 14-years-old, has black hair and brown eyes.

16-year-old Kamberia Crawford was wearing orange and black shoes with black pants and a blue and white shower cap when she was last seen. Kamberia has black hair and brown eyes.

Tavion Williams is 15-years-old and was last seen wearing white socks, jeans, and a black shirt when he was last seen. He is tall and thin, with black hair worn in short dreadlocks and brown eyes.

The three of them may be together, according to police. They were last seen on Saturday, May 7.







If you know where any of these juveniles may be, contact 911 or the Criminal Investigation Division of the TAPD at (903) 798-3154.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.