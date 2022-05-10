ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Public asked to help locate 4 missing Texarkana teens

By Christa Swanson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTgE9_0fZWk4zq00

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of four teenagers that went missing in Texarkana. Police say the juveniles ran away last week.

Michaella Cortez was last seen wearing a pink shirt. Her hair is in short braids. She is 14-years-old, has black hair and brown eyes.

16-year-old Kamberia Crawford was wearing orange and black shoes with black pants and a blue and white shower cap when she was last seen. Kamberia has black hair and brown eyes.

Juvenile arrested in Hope shooting that killed 1, injured 1

Tavion Williams is 15-years-old and was last seen wearing white socks, jeans, and a black shirt when he was last seen. He is tall and thin, with black hair worn in short dreadlocks and brown eyes.

The three of them may be together, according to police. They were last seen on Saturday, May 7.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwTTk_0fZWk4zq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FONxs_0fZWk4zq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKqn6_0fZWk4zq00

If you know where any of these juveniles may be, contact 911 or the Criminal Investigation Division of the TAPD at (903) 798-3154.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Missing child last seen in Southern Hills found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen who was last seen Thursday in South Shreveport has been found safe. Police said that the 13-year-old had last been seen around 3 p.m. in the 9400 block of Aspen Circle in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood. The teen was described as standing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Marshall Police searching for burglary suspects

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Marshall police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people who burglarized a business in April. A surveillance video taken April 25 from the business on the 5200 block of Victory Dr. shows the two burglars and an accomplice smashing through a window. Two of them enter the building and run behind the counter, where one grabs a cash register and another grabs items from the shelf behind it.
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
THV11

Body of missing North Dakota man recovered in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have found and recovered the body of 25-year-old Jordan Simeon who was reported missing on March 7 and was last seen near Maumelle. According to reports, Simeon's body was recovered from Newton Creek near I-40 and the White Oak Crossing on April 27.
MAUMELLE, AR
KTAL

Police seek to ID 2 men who broke into downtown Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance images in hopes of identifying two men who broke into a downtown Shreveport business last month. According to police, the two men broke into a downtown business on April 17 in the 500 block of Texas Avenue. Investigators are hoping images captured on the business security cameras of the two men will lead to tips on who they are.
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Man charged with witness tampering in woman’s assault case

A Texarkana man is facing a charge of witness tampering in an assault case involving the mother of his child. Delshun Chappel, 33, is accused of offering drugs and car repairs to a man who was injured when his car was allegedly struck intentionally by a vehicle driven by Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, on April 28 in the parking lot of the Town North Apartments in Texarkana, Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing woman found dead

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has announced the body of a missing woman was found Wednesday.  65-year-old Wilmalea Rosen was last seen in February. On April 22, ECSO received a call requesting a welfare check, her loved ones said she might have been experiencing a medical emergency.  According to ECSO, Rosen’s body […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black Hair#White Socks#Long Hair#Ktal#Tapd#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

1996 Murder investigation of Brownwood-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments have been made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLTV

Kilgore police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested accused in a drive-by shooting in Kilgore. According to Kilgore police, Tyrone Wheat is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $200,000. Police said a drive-by shooting occurred on Knowles Street, but no one...
KILGORE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Minden cold case gets new life with reward offer

MINDEN, La. -- A Minden murder that's gone unsolved since 2017 is getting renewed interest thanks, in part, to a KTBS report that aired Tuesday night. An anonymous Minden business owner has given $10,000 toward a reward for information in the shooting death of Tyrone Sumlin. Minden police hope that will prompt someone to come forward to crack the case.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

City of Minden considering curfew for juveniles

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden is considering imposing a curfew on juveniles. The curfew would restrict the outdoor activities of juveniles in the city between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the curfew would be 12 to 5 a.m. This would apply to anyone under the age of 18.
MINDEN, LA
KLST/KSAN

Two-year-old girl dead in Waco shooting, arrest made

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has responded to a shooting. Officers arrived at 3501 Alta Vista Drive on Wednesday afternoon, at around 3 p.m. Police tell FOX 44 News that a two-year-old girl has been shot in the stomach. Police believe it was a handgun and that they have contained the […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Gun Safety: ‘Parents lock your guns away’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – According to “Accidental Gun Statistics”, over 4-million children live in a home with at least one unloaded or unlocked gun, which can lead to tragedy. “Parents lock your guns away. Lock them up, put them away, you can’t leave them around and assume that the child is never gone to […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy