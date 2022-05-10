Police: No arrests will be made following allegations of sexual assault at Wylie ISD

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Police say no arrests will be made following allegations of sexual assault at Wylie ISD.

The Abilene Police Department confirms detectives did investigate allegations that a student was sexually assaulted by another student on campus and that no charges will be issued in connection to the incident.

During a school board meeting Monday night , parent Dina Warren got up during the open forum section and addressed the allegations, claiming one student was sexually assaulted by another in the parking lot. She also referenced a second incident of potential sexual assault.

Wylie ISD responded to the allegations made by Warren, saying “the district and law enforcement has conducted investigations regarding these sexual assault allegations and have responded in accordance with law and district policy. We always encourage students and staff who have information regarding alleged incidents to report to our administration or our school resource officer.”

