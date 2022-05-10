ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mighty Mussels volunteer at community cooperative

By Derek Kopp
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As part of the Minnesota Twins week of service, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels stepped out of the ballpark to help out in the community this morning.

“Lessons like this they are invaluable to just what it means to be a good human what it means to be a good teammate a good member of your community,” Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Manager Brian Meyer said.

Typically a Tuesday during the season after a long road trip means sleeping in and relaxing ahead of a home stand for the Mighty Mussels, but today like every team in the Twins organization from the MLB to their affiliate in the Dominican Republic was about giving back.

“It’s just a great opportunity for our guys to get connected with our community and realize that there is more to life than baseball,” Meyer said.

Every team did something different to help out and for the Mighty Mussels that meant volunteering at the Fort Myers Community Cooperative.

“All boats rise in a high tide. We all live here, we all want to make our community a better place and giving back a little bit goes a really long way to helping those in need,” Community Cooperative CEO Stefanie Edwards said.

Like the exchange you see on a double play the entire Mighty Mussels team whether it was a player or a coach shuffled together meals on wheels for home bound seniors to give them food for three days in case of a hurricane.

The team helped put together 400 FPL filled bags to distribute.

“It means a lot. It means that we can do something to help anybody and this is what we are doing and it feels great,” Mighty Mussels infielder Noah Miller said.

While that group was in a back building about ten members of the team took over the co-ops kitchen.

Some put on gloves to shred chicken, others worked the food line to prepare trays and take home meals for those that needed it.

“We really enjoy it when we have our local celebrities coming out to really help us with our mission of ending hunger here in Southwest Florida,” Edwards said.

This is all before taking the diamond tonight against Palm Beach; however, for the team that seems secondary. This morning was about putting everything into perspective and realizing how good they’ve got it and that they can help others.

“No matter what happens tonight at the game it kind of puts everything in perspective that what we do is a game. It is our living and we are passionate about it but there is more to life than just what happens between the white lines,” Meyer said.

Sure some of these new skills or training they did this morning like cutting up the meat and transferring the boxes around the facility could transfer to the diamond.

“We’ll check the radar gun tonight and see if it’s bumped up any,” Meyer said.

Being out in the community today was much bigger than the game they play.

“The smiles that our players see today it will remind them of the good that they have done, that they do and who they represent. Themselves, the Twins and their families as well,” Meyer said.

The Mighty Mussels will start a six game home stand tonight at 7.

