Billy Stepp discusses his upcoming role as Cumberland County Director Of Schools. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers meets with Billy Stepp, the current Upperman High School Principal, and the new, upcoming Cumberland County Director Of Schools. They discuss how May Day and the prom went for Upperman High School, his roots to Cumberland County, and what they mean for him to take on this new role as the County’s Director Of Schools, as well as what originally intrigued him about pursuing the position.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO