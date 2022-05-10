ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Rich Strike beats the odds at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby Featured

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
I've always been a fan of the longshots, but this took the cake! The horse looked like he wanted to be out front, and wasn't ready to stop running!. "The winner really benefited from a suicide early pace by the contenders," stated Steven Wolf of Steven Wolf Consulting. "But it really...

WKYT 27

Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be no Triple Crown winner in 2022. The owners of Kentucky Derby 148 winner Rich Strike have announced they will not be running the horse in the Preakness States. Rick Dawson, owner of Rich Strike, issued the following statement:. “Our original plan for Rich...
LOUISVILLE, KY
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Kansas Advance

Ross Chastain has enjoyed a career year in 2022. The 29-year-old Alva, Florida native has led 269 laps, finished in the top-three in half the races, and earned his and Trackhouse Racing's first two NASCAR Cup Series victories - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
AUSTIN, TX
Blake Shelton All-Star Experience, Memorial Golf Tournament Highlight Scc-Texas Events Around Nascar All-Star Race

The Bill Walker Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Premier Truck Group and the Blake Shelton All-Star Experience highlight the various fundraising events that Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter will be hosting during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend set for May 20-22 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Bill Walker Memorial Golf...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Kansas Advance

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – A LOT OF TALK AFTER THE LOGANO-BYRON THING IS KIDS SEE THAT AND THEY KIND OF LEARN HOW TO RACE. AS A YOUNG DRIVER, DO YOU KNOW HOW FAR YOU’RE WILLING TO GO OR WHEN YOU SEE THINGS LIKE THAT DOES IT INFLUENCE HOW YOU REACT TO THINGS IN THE FUTURE? “I would say that a lot of people probably, you have your mindset about how you race kind of made up. It’s a personal thing and I think, for me, it is definitely predicated on how I’ve been raced by that person, or how I’ve been raced by people around me. Think about the Clash Last Chance race I was in, turned into I took the lead, got spun out and all kinds of stuff. I just kind of got ping-pong balled there and so in that race my aggression level was turned up really high. I started laying the bumper to people because I felt like I had been wronged in that race multiple times, and so then I got more aggressive and kind of matched that level. Obviously, in the Joey and William thing I think Joey feels that he got put in the wall beforehand and that changed how he would race, and William probably sees it another way. Every incident is pretty personal, I would say, but I don’t think I let other people’s racing influence how I would race.”
MOTORSPORTS
All Paths Lead to Indianapolis as the Road to Indy Resumes

The focus for open-wheel racing fans is now set firmly on Indianapolis, Indiana. As tradition demands, the month of May will culminate with the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Memorial Day weekend. But the intensity at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway begins to ramp up this week when the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the entire Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development ladder takes to the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course for a packed schedule of races on Friday and Saturday, May 13-14.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Smithfield Ford Racing: Kansas Race Advance

● History at Kansas: In 20 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Almirola has seven top-10 finishes and has led 69 laps. ● Points: Almirola arrives at Kansas 12th in the driver standings with 311 points, 142 out of first. ● Almirola’s career: In 400 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Almirola has earned...
KANSAS STATE
Kris Wright - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Wright on making his return to Kansas Speedway: “I am super excited to have Big Dog Energy back on the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado this week. The paint scheme looks amazing. “Kansas Speedway is one of my favorite tracks – super fast and wide-open, where drafting will be a huge component. We had a lot of potential at the Darlington Raceway, and we are taking the same Chevrolet. So, everyone is positive this weekend. Hoping for a top-ten finish.”
MOTORSPORTS
Purdy Running for a Rebound in Kansas

Looking for a Rebound … Chase Purdy returns to Kansas Speedway for the fourth time in his career looking for a rebound. The driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is eager to deliver a resilient performance on Saturday night after being collected in an accident last weekend at Darlington Raceway. Kansas' wide, sweeping 1.5-mile layout could be perfect antidote for Purdy as he has two top-15 finishes in three previous starts.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawless Alan - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Alan on making his debut at Kansas Speedway: “Another first time track for us, but that’s one of the challenges of being a rookie, so you have to embrace it. Our AUTOParkit Niece Motorsports Silverado should be pretty good at Kansas this weekend. The intermediate package seems to be really fast – we had a lot of speed at Las Vegas – we had a lot of speed last week at Darlington and it’s exciting to go back to that same style track. Our overall performance has been good so far, I just have to figure out how to stay out of other people’s messes. Once I get that part figured out I think we’re capable of getting the No. 45 up front. I wouldn’t count us out.”
MOTORSPORTS
FASTRAK Racing Headed to Virginia Motor Speedway For $3,000 To Win King of the Commonwealth

The first special event of the 2022 season for FASTRAK Racing Pro Late Model competitors is now the $3000 to win “Virginia is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth” at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, VA. The East Coast’s top Pro Late Model competitors will converge on "The Home of the FASTRAK World Championship” for what will be an action-packed affair.
JAMAICA, VA
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

