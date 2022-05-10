The newest State Profile Report shows Missouri remains at a low transmission level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are up by 38% compared to last week with 73 cases per 100,000 people.

The report shows Missouri had 4,467 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of April 29; an increase of 1,219 compared to the previous week.

The report also indicates that 46 residents died from the coronavirus, a 37% decrease from the previous week.

All Missouri counties are considered low community transmission except Dunklin County which is considered a medium transmission county.

Over 77.3% of Missouri residents 18 years and old have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 65.7% are considered fully vaccinated.

According to the report, all coronavirus cases were identified as the omicron variant or subvariant.

According to the report, seven hospitals are dealing with supply shortages or six percent of all hospitals.

Cole County reports five new coronavirus cases

The Cole County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 17,450 total cases in the county since March 2020.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in May

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or in a staff member on Monday.

The district is reporting two active cases in students and no active case in a staff member.

TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports an increase of over 1,200 new coronavirus cases this week