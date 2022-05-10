ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports an increase of over 1,200 new coronavirus cases this week

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkK2p_0fZWgXpu00

The newest State Profile Report shows Missouri remains at a low transmission level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are up by 38% compared to last week with 73 cases per 100,000 people.

The report shows Missouri had 4,467 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of April 29; an increase of 1,219 compared to the previous week.

Missouri_State_Profile_Report_20220506_Public Download

The report also indicates that 46 residents died from the coronavirus, a 37% decrease from the previous week.

All Missouri counties are considered low community transmission except Dunklin County which is considered a medium transmission county.

Over 77.3% of Missouri residents 18 years and old have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 65.7% are considered fully vaccinated.

According to the report, all coronavirus cases were identified as the omicron variant or subvariant.

According to the report, seven hospitals are dealing with supply shortages or six percent of all hospitals.

Cole County reports five new coronavirus cases

The Cole County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 17,450 total cases in the county since March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIPKZ_0fZWgXpu00
Cole County Health Department cases by day in May

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports Cole County as having a low COVID-19 community level.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus case in a student or in a staff member on Monday.

The district is reporting two active cases in students and no active case in a staff member.

The post TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri reports an increase of over 1,200 new coronavirus cases this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 13

caution
2d ago

Fauci has already said there will be an outbreak just in time for midterm elections! Our country is failing fast! Something needs to stop the evil we are seeing

Reply(1)
8
David Gibson
2d ago

that's a joke...someone is getting paid off again...and someone is nervous about the upcoming election

Reply
3
Related
KMOV

Missouri Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The Kansas City Star reports the bill also would bar pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the controversial drugs. Some doctors...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri Republicans praise eminent domain bill passage

JEFFERSON CITY — Several Missouri GOP politicians touted the passage of a bill on eminent domain reform as an achievement for the Missouri legislature in a press conference on Thursday. "I think the bill that we've seen passed and on its way to the Governor's desk now is incredibly...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
qrockonline.com

COVID Cases Continue To Rise In Illinois

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois. Health officials say the state is averaging nearly 54-hundred cases of the coronavirus per day over the last week. That is an increase of almost 29-percent from the previous week.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#State Profile Report#Omicron#Subvariant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill

Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies condemn land to build transmission lines. The bill has […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri’s federal funding for Narcan has ended even as overdoses escalate

Since 2016, the state of Missouri has relied on a federal grant to help purchase and distribute naloxone, often known as Narcan federal grant, a life-saving treatment that can reverse potentially fatal overdoses. That grant has expired, leaving treatment providers without a centralized resource to turn to for the medicine.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy