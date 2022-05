Liz Hubing is the director of marketing and community engagement for the Iowa City Area Development Group by day, but by night she is the organizer for Bike Iowa City. As an organizer, she tries to rally community members to bring more creative ideas for biking events along with helping the community members plan out what they are going to do with their events. Despite popular belief, the Bike Iowa City Board does not choose the events. Instead, community leaders bring the events that they have already organized and go to the board meeting for the board’s approval.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO