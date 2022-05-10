HC Gerard Gallant: Rangers need more shots on Penguins' Louis Domingue in Game 5

The New York Rangers probably never would've guessed one week ago they'd be in this position had they known at that time the Pittsburgh Penguins would be without All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry through the opening four games of the first-round playoff series and without backup Casey DeSmith for over three contests.

Jarry is still recovering from a reported right foot issue that's kept him sidelined since April 14 and seemingly isn't on the verge of returning to the lineup this week, and DeSmith went down with an injury during the second overtime period of Game 1 and then underwent season-ending core muscle surgery this past Friday. With third-choice option Louis Domingue starting at the position until further notice, the Penguins held serve at home and will carry a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Domingue hasn't played at an elite level but stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 7-2 victory in Pittsburgh. Per Alex Smith of SNY, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant admitted when speaking with reporters on Tuesday the number of shots on Domingue has been "not even close" to what he expects heading into Wednesday.

"We talk about putting pucks to the net and we’ve shown some good goal scoring that we do around the net, and then we try to get cute and fancy," Gallant explained. "Like I said, it’s a straight, direct hockey game. Keep it going to the net, keep people at the net, and we’re trying to do other stuff."

The math seems to back Gallant's words, as Domingue surrendered a total of nine goals across Games 2 and 3. Pittsburgh dropped Game 2 but won the following matchup 7-4.