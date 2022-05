The road to Rome is here as the march to Coppa Italia glory ends on Wednesday when Juventus and Inter Milan meet for the cup title. Unlike previous years, the format for the 75th installment has changed as the participants were trimmed down from 78 to 44 and only representing the first three divisions. Juventus are looking to defend the crown after losing Cristiano Ronaldo, but they face a stiff test from last year's Serie A champ, Inter Milan. As always, CBS Sports and Paramount+ is your go-to home for all things Italian football. Be sure to click here to stream every game.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO