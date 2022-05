Police shot and killed a man, and an NYPD officer was hit in the arm during an exchange of gunfire in the Claremont section of the Bronx Tuesday night, officials said. Rameek Smith, 25, was walking near the intersection of Claremont Parkway and Third Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night when two uniformed officers in an unmarked car, got out and tried to approach him, said Chief of Detectives James Essig, who spoke at a press conference with other city officials early Wednesday morning.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO