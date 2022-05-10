ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County sees record number of early voters

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrTuy_0fZWaI3V00

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Rosa Gilmore is one of nearly three thousand people casting their vote early in Columbia County.

” I believe we’re going to have a good turnout and I’m praying that we do. As far as the democrats we all need to get out and we all need to be supportive because we see what’s going on in Washington, DC and the only way we’re going to change it is to get out and vote,” Gilmore said.

Nancy Gay, Columbia County Board of Elections Director said they’ve seen a steady turnout and they expect that to continue.

” Generally, in a midterm you end up expecting between 30 and 40 percent turnout so if we get the 25 percent here during early voting then that leaves the rest of it for election day and that’s really good,” Gay said.

In Richmond County, more than 2,000 people have cast their ballots.

” We’ve seen about double the numbers we saw in 2018 and 2020,” Richmond County Board of Elections director Travis Doss said.

It’s a turnout that makes election officials hopeful to see just as much, or more, participation in the May primary as well as the general election.

” Election day generally with primaries we say about 30 to 40 percent, with the way its going we could see as high as about 50 percent for May,” Doss said. “As far as November is concerned, I would really love to see it somewhere in the 70’s. That would be really good for Richmond County.”

Early voting will be open until May 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Voters here, elsewhere flocking to cast ballots early

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the second week of early voting continues for Georgia’s 2022 primary election, voters are turning out in record numbers across the state. And the high response is carrying over into Richmond County, which has already seen more than twice the number of early in-person voters than at this point in the 2020 primary.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Primary: What You Need to Know

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -With election season among us, here are some important local election updates and deadlines you make want to know before casting your vote. Ginger Nickerson is the Supervisor of Elections for Dougherty County. “Advanced voting is still going on,” Nickerson said. “We also have a weekend of...
ALBANY, GA
WJBF

Residents able to add input on City of Augusta 2023 budget

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — People living in Richmond County can now tell city leaders where they think the money for the 2023 budget should go. An online survey breaks down where tax dollars could be allocated. Some of the categories include public safety, quality of life and infrastructure. Newschannel 6 asked people what they […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Columbia County, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Richmond County, GA
Government
County
Richmond County, GA
State
Washington State
County
Columbia County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

U.S. Senators Warnock and Ossoff secure more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The state of Georgia will receive an influx of funding for federal housing. On Friday, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) have announced that they secured more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Planning […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

CORRECTION: No bus stop delays in Aiken County

CORRECTION: A representative with Aiken County Schools tells us the notice was posted by accident. There are currently no delays. Original Article: Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – Due to a critical shortage of bus drivers, several bus routes will be delayed Friday morning in the Aiken County Public School District. The school’s impacted are those […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Perdue suit pushing election fraud claims dismissed by judge

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue that alleged fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in the state’s most populous county during the 2020 general election. Perdue filed the lawsuit, along with an individual voter, in December a few days after he announced that he […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office hosting community shred day

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community shred day on Wednesday, May 18th. Organizers say this event is being used as a safeguard against identity theft. Community Shred Day will take place at 400 Walton Way in Augusta, Georgia from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. Organizers are asking […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Election Day#Early Voting#Ga#Democrats
WRDW-TV

Aiken County schools giving bonuses to teachers to combat shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Finding enough teachers is still a struggle for local school districts. Aiken County is exploring more incentives as an avenue for job marketing. As of September 2021, the district had 22 classroom vacancies. That number is only going up. In addition to a shortage of teachers,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Traffic shift on Lewiston Road starting Tuesday in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be traffic shift on Lewiston Road in Columbia County starting on Tuesday, May 17th. Traffic controllers say that the traffic shift will be from Columbia Road to the I-20 overpass. Traffic controllers add that all traffic lanes will shift from the west side of the right of way […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Georgia Department of Revenue to begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds

ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp and the Department of Revenue (DOR) announced today that DOR will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week. This initiative is a result of House Bill 1302, which the Georgia General Assembly recently passed, and Gov. Kemp signed into law. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2020, due to the state experiencing a revenue surplus.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WRDW-TV

New southside elementary school announced in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County is bringing back a blast from the past. According to school officials, a new elementary school is planned for where the old Rollins Elementary School used to be. In 2018, Richmond County School System leaders rezoned students to other schools and closed Southside Elementary...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

As questions surround Grovetown rodeo funding, mayor responds

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a taxpayer-funded rodeo in Grovetown, and questions about why and how the money was approved. Councilwoman Cerretta Smith and Deborah Fisher are wanting to open an investigation into the rodeo in Grovetown. One of Smith’s concerns was how meetings were handled.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

What are deputies doing about Augusta’s deadly crime rate?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New numbers show Augusta ranks as one of the deadliest cities in the nation. The latest statistics from the FBI’s 2019 crime data stats show a 0.3 percent increase in the number of people murdered across America. Augusta ranks with the 32nd highest per capita murder rate in all major U.S. cities.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

This man is wanted for questioning in Augusta assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault. The incident happened Sunday at 10th and Broad streets, according to deputies. Authorities released a photo of him, little further information was available. Anyone with information...
AUGUSTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia on track for record-breaking midterm turnout

(GA Recorder) — Monday marked the start of the second of three weeks of the early voting period that is on track to be record-breaking for a midterm election in Georgia. One of the biggest issues so far revolves around sample ballots on the Georgia Secretary of State’s official website. Many Georgians, from the coastal county of Camden to the largest counties in metro Atlanta to Muscogee County, reported trouble viewing Democratic, Republican, or Independent sample ballots before going to cast their votes early for the May 24 primary.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy