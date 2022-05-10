ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Eagles donate for lifeguard training

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrill Eagles #584 recently donated $1,000.00 to the Merrill...

Lincoln County Sports Club 24th Annual Fundraiser/Open House

The Lincoln County Sports Club will hold their 24th Annual Fundraiser and Open House on May 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Sports Club, W5071 Schulz Spur Dr., in Merrill. There is no admission and all are welcome. Food, beverages, music, raffles (including some exclusive to the day of the event), kids raffles, and more … with more than $20,000 in prizes to be won. In addition, there will be activities and opportunities for kids and adults including opportunities for axe throwing, archery, shooting balloons, racing minnows, fishing, to see the shooting range renovations, and to see demonstrations of all-terrain wheelchairs, ATVs/UTVs, and new clay trap shooting equipment. And 15 non-profit organizations will be there to share information about their organizations and offer special giveaways.
Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
Connexus Credit Union gives back to two Merrill-based organizations

Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, announced recent donations to two Merrill-based organizations: the MAC Home and St. Vincent de Paul of Merrill. Connexus Cares made a $7,750 donation to the MAC Home. “The MAC Home provides safe housing and basic needs to families and individuals experiencing homelessness....
Merrill AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Brynlee Autumn, born to Jessica Lorbecki and Dustin Lorbecki of Wausau. Girl, Emmalynn Marie, born to Brandy Bogdonovich and Rusty Martin of Wausau. Boy, Bennett Jacob, born to Mckayla Dahlke and Jacob Dahlke of Irma. MARCH 30, 2022. Girl, Lyla Marie, born to Barbara Dobratz and Clifford Stencil of...
Lloyd “Boo” Bagley

Lloyd “Boo” Bagley, age 79, of Merrill, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. He was born on January 19, 1943, to the late Henry and Erna (Bahlow) Bagley in Merrill, Wisconsin. Lloyd enjoyed his time with his horses logging in the woods as well as his dog and companion Ben. He loved the woods and the farm life. Lloyd had a great drive to help others in need and was very selfless. He worked for the City of Merrill for many years. Shortly after his retirement he began working for Baumgart. He had a great work ethic and made many friends thru his years of employment. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Lloyd is survived by his twin brother Floyd (Sandra) Bagley of Merrill, WI, brother: Donald (Linda) Bagley of Racine, WI, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Marion Hill, Mamie Klade, Robert Bagley, Harold Bagley and infant Harry Bagley.
Danny M. Thomas

Danny M. Thomas, 52, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Aspirus Merrill Hospital. Danny was born August 27, 1969, in San Jose, California, son of the late Danny G. and Margaret (Wenkman) Thomas. He served four years in the United States Navy, spending time on the USS Gurnard and Naval Air Station Lemoore. Danny worked for 21 years at Kolbe Windows in Wausau and most recently at Sierra Pacific Windows in Merrill. Danny was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers and Bruce Springsteen fan. The mountains and ocean were his happy place. Growing up he enjoyed many weekends in Lake Tahoe down-hill skiing and the beach in Santa Cruz. He enjoyed spending time with his kids camping and fishing at Patricia Lake and golfing as a Father’s Day tradition.
Wisconsin woman saves raccoon kits with three simple steps

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman is being recognized by the WI Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after she gave some baby raccoon kits a fighting chance. According to the DNR’s Facebook, Jamie from Columbia County told wardens she was mowing her lawn when she saw something from the corner of her eye, making her stop.
Connell’s Restaurants sold to new owners

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Both Connell’s Supper Club locations will soon be under new ownership. In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Connell’s Restaurants announced it had found buyers for both of its locations. The business had been put up for sale last November. The current owner,...
Plover Union Organizer Fired By Starbucks

A union organizer at a central Wisconsin Starbucks says he was fired just days after employees there voted to unionize. Kolton Gosnell was one of two organizers at the Starbucks in Plover to go public with the unionization push in February. Efforts to unionize local stores are also part of a national movement involving workers at the coffee chain in New York state, Michigan, North Carolina and elsewhere. In Wisconsin, workers in Oak Creek and Madison have also announced union drives.
What happens behind the curtains?

At 804 E. First St. in Merrill, a storefront window is blocked by curtains. Have you ever wondered what happens behind those curtains?. Kathy Johnson, a certified Svaroopa® Yoga teacher, with 20 years of teaching experience, owns and operates Rosebud Yoga Studio, LLC, in the building, and the curtains are there to afford students some privacy while in class, she explains.
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday

Local carriers for the U.S. Postal Service are participating in the National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this Saturday, May 14, 2022, and they’re asking for your help. Fill a sturdy bag with healthy, non-perishable food items or just leave a can or box of non-perishable food to donate. Please, no expired food items. Place donations by your mailbox for your mail carrier to pick up on Saturday, May 14.
Grandchild scam features new twist in Marathon County

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says a new scam tactic is being deployed. Three people have lost over 80 thousand dollars in the last few weeks. Public information officer Sarah Severson says the incident started with the usual grandchild needs money scheme and ended with the money being handed over in person.
Sandra Kay Jirovec

Sandra Kay Jirovec 79 passed away May 9, 2022, in Rockford. She was born January 17, 1943, in Merrill, WI to Theodore and Lois (Stearns) Jirovec. She graduated from Merrill High School. She lived and worked in Madison, Fort Atkinson, Janesville and Rockford. She participated in Women’s softball and bowling leagues. She enjoyed traveling, doing craft shows, playing accordion, riding motorcycles, watching the Green Bay Packers and having a cold beer with friends and family. In her later years, tv westerns, jigsaw puzzles and reading filled her days.
Joy F. Heideman

Joy F. Heideman, 95, of Merrill, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill. The memorial service for Joy Heideman will take place at 12:00 P.M., Noon, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Rev. David Szeto will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the funeral home. A private inurnment will take Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church/School in honor of her love of the Lord or to the Lincoln County Humane Society in honor of her love of animals.
It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
Critic’s Choice Movie Event is back at the library

Starting May 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., the T. B. Scott Library will once again host a monthly movie. All are welcome, but most of the movies will be PG or older rated. The library will provide free popcorn and soda, and Merrill residents can call the Merrill Transit System for a free bus ride to and from the movie.
Waliczek is May Youth Optimist at PRMS

Eighth grader Keegan Waliczek has been named May Youth Optimist at Prairie River Middle School. Mrs. Nelessen nominated him saying, “Keegan Waliczek stands out as a Youth Optimist. Keegan works hard in class and goes beyond expectations. Keegan is a positive role model, willing to help other students, and is a great team player. He is friendly and respectful and a welcome addition to the classroom. I am glad to recommend Keegan for Youth Optimist.”
