Kansas State

Kansas storms cause nearly $3 billion in damage since 2011

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Storm damage across Kansas adds up fast in the aftermath of violent weather, but can a dollar amount be placed on how much destruction is caused by Mother Nature?

According to the Kansas Insurance Department, the total storm loss data below comes from windstorm, tornado, hail and/or other weather-related claim losses for insured real and personal property in Kansas. Losses from flooding and other insured perils are not included.

Year No. Storm Claims Est. Storm Losses
2011 197,255 $1,095,030,000
2012 96,775 $400,335,000
2013 86,990 $284,604,290
2014 46,400 $112,396,455
2015 54,870 $173,637,443
2016 51,708 $107,260,873
2017 47,736 $194,599,103
2018 37,719 $72,223,491
2019 60,140 $276,577,312
2020 32,834 $126,813,439
2021 20,510 $141,369,410
Statistics courtesy of the Kansas Insurance Department
Former Shawnee Heights basketball coach passes away

For the past 11 years, the average number of insurance claims has been 66,631 while the average cost of storm losses per year is $271,349,710.54. In total, storms and other inclement weather has caused an estimated $2,984,846,816 in damages since 2011, adding up to nearly $3 billion.

A representative of the Kansas Insurance Department told 27 News the most recent tornado damage from Andover earlier this year won’t fully be known for at least another month. The Insurance Department is still in the preliminary stages of gathering all of the claims together from insurance companies for those impacted by the tornado.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related
KSNT News

Outages affecting traffic lights, spots in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There are several small outages in the greater Topeka area that are affecting not only customers but traffic Friday morning. A traffic light at 17th Street and Washburn was down during the early morning commute but is believed to be working again around 8:45 a.m. Friday, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
klkntv.com

Photos: Severe storms roll through Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thunderstorms moved into eastern Nebraska on Thursday evening. Some had already caused severe damage in central Nebraska and were still strong as they got closer to Lincoln, with severe thunderstorm warnings being issued in Seward and York counties. Winds over 70 mph are also causing...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Dust Storms Come In With Gust Front

A wall of dust in south central Nebraska damages buildings and blows semis off I-80. The National Weather Service reported zero visibility for drivers on the interstate at both Aurora and York, and issued a "Dust Storm Warning" with winds up to 85 mile an hour. There are reports of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Andover, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KWCH.com

Traffic delays expected on Kansas Turnpike in Wichita Thursday, Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita drivers should be prepared for reduced speeds on the Kansas Turnpike on Thursday and Friday. The Kansas Department of Transportation is using rolling roadblocks on I-35 in Wichita to install overhead gantries for cashless tolling in 2024, the Kansas Turnpike said. A rolling roadblock is...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cold front coming with scattered storms to follow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After several days of above average temperatures, a cold front is coming that should bring some cooler weather and chances for scattered storms. Severe weather is not expected on a widespread basis in Kansas, but there is some potential of gusty winds and 1″ hail into Thursday evening.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Evergy warns against Mylar balloons for graduation parties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned against decorative metallic Mylar balloons ahead of graduation parties as they pose a threat to electric lines. Evergy has warned Kansans as graduation weekend approaches that Mylar balloons, while festive, can also be dangerous and cause power outages. Evergy said metallic balloons have...
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Powerlines down, buildings destroyed: Severe weather hits Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather is back in Nebraska. Tornado warnings have been issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge and Thurston Counties until 7:00 p.m. CT. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster, Dakota, Dixon and Saline Counties until 7:45 p.m. CT. Burt, Washington, Douglas and Thurston Counties are in a warning until 7:30 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe storm downs trees, power lines across Central Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple vehicles crash on Highway 30 in dust storm west of North Platte

HERSHEY - A section of Highway 30 west of North Platte was closed Thursday afternoon due to a multiple-vehicle accident during a dust storm. Both lanes of the highway were closed at 4:26 p.m. CDT from Sutherland to five miles west of North Platte. A video submitted to News Channel Nebraska by a semi-tractor-trailer driver showed several vehicles wrecked on the highway with numerous other vehicles stopped on the road.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WIBW

Crews begin tear down of water tower damaged by storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water tower that sustained severe storm damage is being torn down Wednesday, May 11. Crews started tearing down the water tower, located in the Montara area at SW 65 and Westview, after the bowl of the tower caved in due to a storm that came through on Friday, April 29.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Friends of the Kaw work to improve Kansas River

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first workday for a two-year project kicked off on Thursday to improve the protection of water quality in the Kansas River. A 22-acre native plant restoration project along the Kansas River relies heavily on volunteers from the community. The main goal of the project is to slow and filter storm water […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia man missing over a year found

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Lyon County man who was listed as missing has been found alive in a long term care facility. Randy Hacker, 60, went missing on Aug. 15, 2020. He was a resident of Emporia, Kansas. At the time, Hacker told neighbors he was moving to Colorado. According to the Emporia Police […]
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Natalie Davis announces departure from KWCH

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning anchor Natalie Davis announced Friday morning that she’ll be leaving Eyewitness News at the end of the month. Davis joined KWCH in January 2018 as an anchor and reporter. Some highlights from her career include a 30-minute sit-down interview with Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, investigations into alleged sexual abuse by a former VA physician assistant, and breaking news coverage of a fire that damaged dozens of homes in Overland Park.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Head-on car crash reported near Manhattan, RCPD says

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is responding to a head-on crash north of Manhattan on Thursday. At 4:18 p.m., the RCPD reported via Twitter emergency crews were on their way to a head-on car crash just east of the intersection of Seth Child Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard. Motorists are being […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
