City of Springfield, Mo. asks for suggestions for spending federal dollars to combat homelessness

William Foster
2d ago

Offer them real help if they do not want it then make them move farther out of town. Make them be accountable for their actions. Springfield used to be a beautiful city now there is trash everywhere and it’s not just from people littering it is from people that live on the streets that don’t care about our city. Maybe set up some kind of housing and the people that “want help” have to do a certain amount of community service and keep a job. I mean seriously everywhere is hiring the younger people do not want to work, see if we can get the homeless to do it.

4
Kevin Dalton
2d ago

I agree, of they are physically and mentally able they should go to work like other people. And if you try and help and they don't want it, then so be it. Let them find out some other town to live in.

2
SPONSORED The Place: What is elder law?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Elder Law Group located in Springfield shares what the elder law practice is. And why it’s necessary for anyone wanting to protect their family and the end of their life.
City of Springfield attracts national pickleball tourney

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a plane crash near Aurora. Several people were injured after a large fight broke out and shots were fired outside of an Arkansas convention center where a graduation ceremony had taken place, police said.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office dedicates cornerstone at new jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office dedicated a monument at the new jail on Friday. Several local Masonic Lodges and Greenlawn Funeral Home paid for the cornerstone monument. Freemasons often honor newly constructed government buildings with cornerstones, typically on the structure’s northeast corner. The long-standing history dates back to President George Washington laying the cornerstone of the White House in 1792. The cornerstone symbolizes sturdiness, morality, and truth.
Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
Bubbles fill fountain at Park Central Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Possible prank? The Public Works Department investigated bubbles found in a fountain in downtown Springfield. Crews found the bubbles in the Park Central Square fountain Wednesday morning. The city says someone poured a substance into the fountain creating the bubbles. Crews determined the substance did not...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on I-44 slowed traffic in Springfield Friday. Before noon, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Missouri 125 exit. Investigators say the crash involved an overturned semi. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. Drivers used the shoulder to pass the crash.
What to do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
Southern Stone County Fire Protection District celebrates opening of its new Station 2 Tuesday

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Southern Stone County Fire District opened its new Station 2 Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting and open house. The station’s original completion date was the end of 2021. Supply shortages pushed the opening pushed back. Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven says the station is a step in the growth and progress of this community.
