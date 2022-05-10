Kern Public Health reports 1 COVID-19 death, 251 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1 new COVID-19 deaths and 251 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 244,205 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,396 deaths, and 240,533 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 653,385 negative COVID-19 tests and 244,205 positive tests, while 774 tests are pending.

There have been 2,801 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,958 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 35,169 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 769 of them being hospitalized and 136 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 116,016 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,906 of them being hospitalized and 1,070 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 482, 260 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 438, 391 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 4.38, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 7.08.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

