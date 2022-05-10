ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Public Health reports 1 COVID-19 death, 251 cases

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1 new COVID-19 deaths and 251 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 244,205 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,396 deaths, and 240,533 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 653,385 negative COVID-19 tests and 244,205 positive tests, while 774 tests are pending.

There have been 2,801 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,958 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 35,169 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 769 of them being hospitalized and 136 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 116,016 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,906 of them being hospitalized and 1,070 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 482, 260 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 438, 391 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 4.38, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 7.08.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

KCSO searching for at-risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding an at-risk missing man last seen on May 11 in east Bakersfield. Israel Echevarria, 34, was last seen at about 8:40 p.m. at the 3900 block of Fairmount Street. He is described as Hispanic, five feet eleven inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Groups aim to educate public on the dangers of fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The KCSO coroner’s office reported 492 overdose deaths last year, of which 232 were associated with fentanyl – an increase over the previous year of more than 80 percent. It has been the case nationally. The major culprit, as reported here at 17 News for more than a year, is fentanyl, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CAL CITY BOYS: Trial of Trezell, Jacqueline West postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The murder trial of the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West has been postponed to July. Trezell and Jaqueline West had been scheduled for trial later this month, but on Friday defense counsel requested the case be moved to July 25. Judge Judith K. Dulcich granted the motion. Orrin, 4, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Charges dismissed in northeast Bakersfield standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges have been dismissed against a man arrested last month in northeast Bakersfield after an investigation found video evidence conflicted with initial reports, according to prosecutors. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said there are no plans to refile the case against Juan Gutierrez. Charges including spousal abuse and assault with a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ex-deputy has charge stemming from 2020 protest dismissed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy arrested after a protest in Downtown Bakersfield turned violent had a misdemeanor charge dismissed Friday. In February, Judge Elizabet Rodriguez allowed Gideon Allday — over the prosecutor’s objection — to enter a pretrial diversion program in which the case would be dismissed if he stayed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
