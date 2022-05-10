ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocilla, GA

Prosecutors say DNA links Ryan Duke to killing of Tara Grinstead

By Tony Thomas, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTFiP_0fZWTsvK00

OCILLA, Ga. — Jurors got their first look Tuesday at DNA evidence key in a South Georgia murder mystery.

Ryan Duke is on trial for murdering Tara Grinstead nearly 17 years ago.

Prosecutors are trying to link Duke to the scene where they believe Grinstead was killed.

Before that, prosecutors gave jurors a tour of Grinstead’s house.

Photograph by photograph, jurors were given an inside look of Grinstead’s home two days after she disappeared in 2005.

In her bedroom, an alarm clock was on the floor. In the hallway, a knocked over candle.

“Did you notice any signs of broken windows or doors kicked in or anything?” attorneys asked Bill Barrs with the Ocilla Police Department.

“No,” Barrs said.

Grinstead vanished in 2005. Years later in 2017, agents charged Duke with her murder.

He confessed, but now says that was a drug induced lie.

The jury also saw pictures of a latex glove apparently dropped in the front yard.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation examiners said they found a minute amount of Duke’s DNA on the glove.

“This was the first case I did that involved touch DNA, said Lisa Hobgood with the GBI’s crime lab.

Prosecutors said that DNA connects Duke to the murder.

His defense team insists it only shows he was there at some point, but not necessarily when Grinstead was killed.

“He was not in her home, he did not assault her, he did not burglarize her. He did not do any of those things,” defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant said.

We could see for the first time Duke’s videotaped confession as early as Wednesday.

Opening testimony in the trial of Ryan Dukes for the murder of Tara Grinstead began on Monday Monday was day 1 of the Ryan Dukes trial for the death of Tara Grinstead. Day 1 testimony centered around an alleged glove found in Grinstead's front yard.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Time set for execution of Georgia man convicted of killing 8-year-old

JACKSON, Ga. - Officials have scheduled the execution for a Georgia man next week for the killing an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, is scheduled to die May 17 at 7 p.m. at the state prison in Jackson by injection of the sedative pentobarbital. He killed the 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976.
JACKSON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Ocilla, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Touch Dna#Murder#Violent Crime#Gbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Red and Black

Former Georgia wide receiver charged with murder

The Offices of the United States Attorneys announced on May 11 that a federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment charging Philadelphia resident and former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton with murder, attempted robbery and firearms charges. Crumpton’s arrest stems from connection to the murder of a 23-year-old gas...
GEORGIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Atlanta rapper Gunna arrested on racketeering charge

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Gunna has been arrested on charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, WSB-TV is reporting. WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden tweeted early Wednesday that the 28-year-old Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail and is due in court Wednesday morning, the news station reported.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
144K+
Followers
104K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy