Cole County, MO

TUESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports five new coronavirus cases

By Karl Wehmhoener
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cole County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. According to the dashboard update, there...

Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The Kansas City Star reports the bill also would bar pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the controversial drugs. Some doctors prescribed the two drugs to patients with COVID-19, although the Food and Drug Administration has not approved either drug for that use. The provision was tucked into a larger bill involving professional licensing. Sen. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said he added the amendment because some doctors are worried they could lose their medical licenses for prescribing the drugs.
MISSOURI STATE
Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Justice Department says a federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week against Didion Milling Inc. and company leaders. The indictment announced Friday alleges that the company failed to keep up with cleanings at the Cambria plant and falsified records to make it look as if the cleanings were completed. Didion officials issued a statement saying the explosion was an accident and that they were disappointed that the federal government decided to pursue “unwarranted charges.” The explosion May 31, 2017, leveled most of the sprawling facility about 45 miles northeast of Madison.
MADISON, WI
Family questions cause of man’s death in Missouri jail

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri family is seeking answers after a 21-year-old man died in a jail over the weekend. Benjamin Chase, of Excelsior Springs, was taken into custody on Saturday on a warrant alleging weapons violations. The Kansas City Star reports that Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull said officers used a stun gun on Chase during a foot chase before his arrest but Chase declined medical attention. Chase was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon. Police say he was alone in the cell and there was no signs of foul play.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Missouri lawmakers adopt US House districts with GOP edge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has approved new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ edge in upcoming elections. The 22-11 vote Thursday night by the Senate ended a stalemate that had dominated the legislative session. The bill now goes to Gov. Mike Parson to become law. After approving the bill, the Senate adjourned for the session session — cutting off work on all other bills. Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that had not at least enacted a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. Several other states had their plans overturned by courts for improperly favoring either Democrats or Republicans.
MISSOURI STATE
Cole County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
Cole County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Woman arrested in 2002 Missouri hospital patient’s death

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a former respiratory therapist who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient 20 years ago. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies in northeastern Kansas arrested 41-year-old Jennifer Hall on Thursday evening, under the name Jennifer Semaboye, of Overland Park, Kansas. She was charged this month in the 2002 death of Fern Franco — one of nine people who died at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe over several months in 2002. Authorities say Hall worked as a respiratory therapist at the hospital when the patients all died from cardiac collapse. Matthew O’Connor, who has represented Hall in the past, said no evidence exists to connect Hall to the deaths. Hall has previously denied any involvement.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Federal judge tosses most misconduct cases against Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the claims of seven women who alleged the University of Nebraska-Lincoln didn’t adequately respond to their complaints of being sexually assaulted or harassed. Four of those women said they were victims of Cornhuskers athletes. The judge allowed two other women who are plaintiffs to proceed with a portion of the case. Two football players were criminally charged and expelled in April 2020. The lawsuit filed in July 2020 alleged violations of a federal civil rights law. It said university training for students on sexual misconduct policies, and investigation and reporting procedures, are inadequate. U.S. District Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. found the university did make mistakes but was not “deliberately indifferent” in its response.
NEBRASKA STATE
Missouri lawmakers pass voter photo ID requirement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls. The GOP-led House voted 97-47 Thursday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The bill would require voters to show government-issued photo identification to cast ballots. Voters who don’t bring valid IDs could cast provisional ballots. The bill would also allow two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting. Voters could cast ballots up to two weeks prior to the date of an election. Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won’t be able to vote in-person on Election Day.
MISSOURI STATE
Lindenwood University settles COVID online classes lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lindenwood University in St. Charles will pay $1.65 million to nearly 6,000 students who were moved to online classes in the spring of 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money goes to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by students who argued that they overpaid for tuition because virtual instruction is less expensive than in-person classes. The lawsuit had sought for more than $5 million in reimbursements from Lindenwood. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a federal judge on Wednesday approved the settlement, which will see each student receive roughly $185. The students’ attorneys will receive about $550,000.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Man hurt in motorcycle crash on Route Y in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Bland, Missouri man was hurt Thursday night after he hit a deer with a motorcycle. The crash happened on eastbound Route Y near Rock Bottom Road around 11:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Scot A. Abernathy, 48, was taken to Phelps Medical Center in Rolla with serious injuries.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Iberia man found guilty and sentenced for 2020 Cole County chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Iberia man was found guilty and sentenced after a 2020 vehicle chase in Cole County. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson says Cody Umfleet was found guilty of resisting arrest and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. He was sentenced to two years in a Department of Corrections facility.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Court of Appeals holds up conviction in fatal crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District affirmed the conviction of a Jefferson City man in a fatal crash after he appealed the conviction on multiple grounds. Damien Bryan was sentenced to 25 years after he was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and one...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
1 person killed in 3 apparently connected fires in Missouri

POLO, Mo. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating three apparently related arson fires near a small northwest Missouri town. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s office says 96-year-old Lorene Fickess died in a fire at her home Tuesday near Polo. The sheriff’s office says Fickess’ death is being investigated as a homicide. The first fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at a home in rural Polo. In the two hours after the first fire, firefighters and deputies responded to two more fires along the same road. No injuries were reported from those fires. The sheriff said witnesses spotted a dark, four-door, passenger car, possibly a black Dodge Caliber, near the scene of all three fires.
POLO, MO
Perry police chief shot in leg after struggle with man

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — The police chief of the central Iowa city of Perry was shot in the leg Tuesday morning while trying to apprehend a man with a gun, police said. Police Chief Eric Vaughn was shot in the upper leg after he and officers from several agencies responded to a call of shots fired and then found a man with a handgun. Officers negotiated with the man, identified as Jeremiah Messner, and convinced him to place the gun on the ground.
PERRY, IA
Marshall High School students protest the district after a weekend incident

MARSHALL, Mo. (KMIZ) Marshall Public School officials are reporting a small group of Marshall High School students protested the district's inaction concerning an incident that occurred over the weekend, off school property. MHS Principal Christy Jones and Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher said in a release that the "district has no...
MARSHALL, MO
US grappling with Native American boarding school history

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. government hasn’t been open to investigating its role in stripping Native Americans of their cultures and identities in boarding schools. Until now. That’s partly because people who know first-hand the persistent trauma caused by the boarding school system are positioned in the U.S. government. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last year announced an investigation into the government’s oversight of Native American boarding schools, and the Interior Department released some initial findings this week. But the work to uncover the truth and create a path for healing will require financial resources. And tribes will have to navigate federal laws on repatriation to bring home children who died and were buried at the schools.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Chillicothe police: Man dies after setting himself on fire

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Chillicothe police say a man died after he set himself on fire after being stopped by officers. Police said in a news release a 43-year-old man from Dalton died Wednesday evening. The events began when several people reported a man was asking businesses south of Chillicothe for a lighter while carrying a container of flammable liquid. Police say the man was later seen driving erratically in Chillicothe. When officers stopped him, he ran to the back of his repurposed bus, poured gas on himself and ignited it. He jumped out of the bus and ran toward officers, who tried to extinguish the flames. He died at a hospital.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last year outside of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Television station WDAF reports that 19-year-old Thomas Weyer is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Oct. 10 death of 66-year-old Steven Hickle, of Wichita. Investigators say Hickle had left the stadium during a rain delay of a Chiefs game and was crossing a street when he was hit by two vehicles that left the scene. Court documents say an anonymous tip led police to Weyer, who initially denied involvement, but later admitted hitting Hickle after being told police had learned his vehicle was at the scene of the fatality at the time of the hit-and-run crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
2 Black female officers sue Kansas City police department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Black female officers allege in separate lawsuits that they faced sexual and racial discrimination while working for the Kansas City police department. The Kansas City Star reports that Officer Rashawnda Williams says in her lawsuit that she was subjected to misogynistic, racist and sexist comments from male colleagues. In another lawsuit, Officer Alexis Bush-Bailey said a white female supervisor targeted her because of her race, sex and age. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners is named in both lawsuits. The women say the board is responsible for their treatment. A Kansas City police spokesman said the department does not comment on pending litigation.
KANSAS CITY, MO

