ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Moses Lake High School’s new mascot narrowed down to 5 finalists

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new mascot for Moses Lake High School has been narrowed down to five finalists. The district said based on geographical and/or historic significance, the...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 3

Janice Yates
2d ago

I think it’s sad that a school system that has been around for literally years has to now change its name. I was proud to be a student of the chiefs sorry it has to brought upon as being a negative thing. Your current choices don’t sound very promising.

Reply
2
Related
KREM2

Mascots announced for new middle schools in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools approved mascot names for two new middle schools under construction in Spokane: Denny Yasuhara Middle School (Northeast Spokane) and Pauline Flett Middle School (Northwest Spokane). The school board approved the Phoenix for Yasuhara and the Riverhawks for Flett. During the meeting, Yasuhara Principal...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Leavenworth high school students return to masking after prom-related COVID outbreak

LEAVENWORTH — Students must return to wearing facial masks indoors at Cascade High School due to a series of COVID-19 infections linked to spring prom last weekend. The masking requirement will be imposed Thursday and Friday, with administrators saying it could be extended next week if coronavirus cases increase or do not diminish. Cascade schools outside the high school are not subject to the rule.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee School District hires interim superintendent

An administrator with the North Central Educational Service District will serve as the Wenatchee School District’s interim superintendent. The Wenatchee School Board voted Tuesday to approve a one-year contract to hire Bill Eagle, the associate director of student success and learning with the NCESD. Eagle will take on the...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Education
City
Moses Lake, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Education
ncwlife.com

Softball scores and schedule for today

The softball season is winding down still for some schools while others are already into the playoffs. On Monday, Cascade swept a doubleheader from Quincy 13-3 and 23-5. Today, Eastmont is hosting Davis. Cashmere is visiting Omak. Wenatchee’s on the road at Eisenhower. The District 6 2B Playoffs begin...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News May 12th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Brewster police are looking for a man and woman suspected of stealing a donation box from a convenience store last night. The family of a Moses Lake woman who police say was murdered in March is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her body being found and The Wenatchee School District is holding a gang awareness conversation with local law enforcement.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

2B baseball playoffs resume today

Today features the semifinals in the District 6 2B Baseball Playoffs. Liberty Bell, the surprise team of North Central Washington this season, is hosting Okanogan at 4:30. That’s the same start time for Tonasket at Brewster. Win or lose today, all four teams will play again Saturday to earn a trip to regionals.
OKANOGAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Highschool#Raptors People#Native American#Middle School
KHQ Right Now

WIAA passes four amendments, combines three Eastern Washington districts into one

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Monday its representative assembly voted to pass four amendments to its charter, most significantly reducing the number of the districts in the state from nine to six, combining the three easternmost districts into one. The redistricting amendment passed 40-13 in a vote of 53...
SPOKANE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-Cities finally gets an aquatics center, thanks to Pasco voters

It’s thrilling to see Pasco residents come together to make big things happen for the community, particularly a project that puts the “family” into “family-friendly.”. Pasco voters agreed to a modest increase in the local sales tax to pay for an aquatics center in the April...
PASCO, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA4Pride returns, despite conflicting event

COEUR d’ALENE — After a two-year hiatus, Pride in the Park is back — and organizers say they won’t be “intimidated or deterred” from gathering with their community. Pride in the Park is an annual event organized by North Idaho Pride Alliance. It’s part...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ncwlife.com

Forest Service proposing a new trail along the shore of Lake Chelan

The Forest Service is proposing about 6.5 miles of new non-motorized trail along the south shore of Lake Chelan. The Chelan Ranger District said the proposed trail system near 25 Mile Creek State Park would include portions of the historic Civilian Conservation Corps-era Box Canyon Trail. The trail would parallel...
CHELAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee scores 20-runs in 1st inning in win

We had some playoff baseball at Recreation Park yesterday afternoon as Wenatchee hosted Eisenhower…. The Panthers scored 20, that’s right, TWENTY runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Cadets 22-to-7. We had a camera there long enough to see the craziness in the bottom of the first…
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Next steps in Yakima Speedway project

YAKIMA -- The Yakima Speedway had its last race in 2020. Last year, Papé Machinery bought 16 acres of the speedway for $3.6 million. The company has been planning on constructing a new building on the property. In April, the a public hearing and environmental review was held before...
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

What is the state of recycling in the Tri-Cities?

Though each of the Tri-Cities offers curbside garbage service, each handles recycling differently. Pasco, West Richland and greater Benton County (including Finley, Burbank and other Tri-City burbs) are serviced by Basin Disposal Inc. (BDI) of Pasco. Richland facilitates its own solid waste disposal program and sends its recyclables to Clayton...
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy