Moses Lake High School’s new mascot narrowed down to 5 finalists

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Brewster police are looking for a man and woman suspected of stealing a donation box from a convenience store last night. The family of a Moses Lake woman who police say was murdered in March is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her body being found and The Wenatchee School District is holding a gang awareness conversation with local law enforcement.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO