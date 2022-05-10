Elysian Fields ISD employees to get salary increase

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KETK) – The Elysian Fields ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday in favor to increase the salaries for district employees.

Teachers, staff and substitutes will all get a bump in their pay, said the EFISD Superintendent Monica Simmons.

“There is no greater investment we can make as an organization than to strategically and intentionally support the hard-working employees who make a difference for our students,” said Simmons.

Teachers will get a $1,200 salary increase and a $500 step increase will also be available for teachers who have been employed for 20 years up to 30 years. Administrative assistants, transportation, maintenance, nurses, paraprofessionals and cafeteria workers will obtain a 7% salary raise for the 2022-2023 school year.

The daily substitute rate will also be increased for certified and non-certified teachers. Certified teachers will now be paid $100 per day and noncertified teachers will get $75.

All staff will also receive a $1,500 retention stipend in August.

