Elysian Fields, TX

Elysian Fields ISD employees to get salary increase

By Cynthia Miranda
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQb6e_0fZWQtz600

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KETK) – The Elysian Fields ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday in favor to increase the salaries for district employees.

Teachers, staff and substitutes will all get a bump in their pay, said the EFISD Superintendent Monica Simmons.

“There is no greater investment we can make as an organization than to strategically and intentionally support the hard-working employees who make a difference for our students,” said Simmons.

Teachers will get a $1,200 salary increase and a $500 step increase will also be available for teachers who have been employed for 20 years up to 30 years. Administrative assistants, transportation, maintenance, nurses, paraprofessionals and cafeteria workers will obtain a 7% salary raise for the 2022-2023 school year.

The daily substitute rate will also be increased for certified and non-certified teachers. Certified teachers will now be paid $100 per day and noncertified teachers will get $75.

All staff will also receive a $1,500 retention stipend in August.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd gives nurses scholarships, honors healthcare workers during National Hospital Week

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Longview organized many events to honor healthcare workers during National Hospital and Nurses Week. On Thursday, the hospital gave three future nurses scholarships so they can further their education. They were: Allison Brennecke, Kayla James, and Amy Kidwell. Allison is a student at UT Tyler’s […]
LONGVIEW, TX
2 with Tyler ISD win CTCU Best-in-Class Teacher Award Contest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Tyler ISD teachers won an award after Cooperative Teachers Credit Union (CTCU) held the first-ever CTCU Best-in-Class Teacher Award contest for Teacher appreciation week in May. During the contest, the East Texas community could vote for their favorite teacher to give them a chance to win one of three prizes. […]
TYLER, TX
U.S. Small Business Administration offering loans to East Texans affected by severe storms

CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is a government agency, offering loan assistance in Nacogdoches County for victims of recent storms. Thursday was their first day in the community. “For businesses we offer up to two million dollars to repair and replace physical damage as well as an economic injury disaster loan […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview city council unanimously approves beer garden rezoning request

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in a Longview neighborhood are concerned about a proposed beer garden and sports complex. A Longview developer is asking Longview City Council to rezone a plot of land in the 1000 block of Bill Owens Parkway from residential to commercial to build the sports complex/beer garden.
LONGVIEW, TX
