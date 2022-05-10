ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Bill Satterwhite, Wake County’s ‘Bluebird Man’ who helped the birds recover, has died

By Richard Stradling
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3kEf_0fZWO36z00

There was a time when spotting a bluebird in the Triangle was like seeing a ghost — a fleeting flash of blue that was thrilling in part because it was so rare.

The sight of a bluebird still lifts the spirits, but they are far more common now, thanks in no small part to people like Bill Satterwhite.

Satterwhite was an evangelist for bluebirds and the wooden houses with the round holes that they call home. He made, placed and maintained hundreds of bluebird boxes around Wake County and encouraged countless others to do the same.

He became known as the “Bluebird Man.”

Satterwhite died Saturday, two months after his 102nd birthday.

He lived to see bluebird populations recover, though he kept reminding people that the birds still rely heavily on boxes to make their homes.

From the mountains to Raleigh

Charles Johnson Satterwhite was born in Dysartsville in McDowell County and raised in the town of Rutherford College in neighboring Burke, near the Blue Ridge Mountains. A brother began calling him Bill, so he went by that.

He came east to attend N.C. State University in 1939 but dropped out when he couldn’t afford tuition. Two older brothers were working as X-ray technicians at a tuberculosis sanatorium in Hoke County, so he joined them and learned the trade.

He returned to Raleigh to work at Central Prison and then for about 40 years at Rex Hospital, where he retired as chief X-ray technologist in 1985.

Satterwhite quickly tired of playing golf and devoted his retirement time to gardening. In 1992, he became a master gardener, helping homeowners create and maintain environmentally-friendly gardens.

By then, a nationwide movement had begun to help the struggling bluebirds. Their populations had plummeted because of habitat loss and pesticides, but also because more aggressive non-native birds such as house sparrows and European starlings took the dwindling number of nesting cavities.

Groups like the N.C. Bluebird Society and bluebird box makers like Jack Finch of Bailey in Nash County worked to reverse the tide by building and mounting houses in open areas where the birds like to live and hunt for insects .

‘That got me hooked’

Satterwhite had heard Finch speak but said what really got him inspired was putting up a bluebird box that someone had found inside a county office building. He stepped back to see if the box was straight when two bluebirds came to check it out.

“I hadn’t seen a pair of bluebirds in 40 years,” he told The News & Observer in 2014, when he was named Tar Heel of the Week. “That got me hooked.”

Satterwhite made and mounted boxes in city and county parks, along greenway trails and at schools, golf courses and other sites. He held workshops and classes on bluebird conservation at schools, retirement centers, libraries, garden clubs and NCSU’s JC Raulston Arboretum .

Satterwhite was active with the state Bluebird Society and founded a local group, Bluebirders of Wake County . He was given awards and certificates for his bluebird advocacy, including an honor he didn’t live to receive in person.

This weekend, the Bluebird Society will make him an inaugural member of the N.C. Bluebird Hall of Fame.

