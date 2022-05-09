ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Someone Like Tchouameni' - Pundit Believes A Move For Monaco Midfielder Would Be A 'Smart Move' For Liverpool With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Likely To Leave

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has been talking about the benefits of a possible Liverpool move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Over recent weeks, speculation has been building that both Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in the talented 22-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider , Campbell believes with the potential departure of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jurgen Klopp is in need of bringing down the average age of his midfield.

“You can never have enough quality and youth in the middle of the park. They need to get a touch younger.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain looks like he will leave. There may be a couple of outgoings in that position."

Campbell believes the French international would be a good move for Liverpool should it happen.

“I think it would be wise to freshen things up a little bit. If someone like Tchouameni comes in it keeps everyone on their toes. It would be a smart move if they manage to get that over the line.”

BBC

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Blades play-off history 'irrelevant'

Sheffield United's poor record in the play-offs will have no bearing on their semi-final against Nottingham Forest, says Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom. The Yorkshire side have been involved in the play-offs on eight previous occasions and never been successful. "It's irrelevant to us," he told BBC Radio Sheffield. "I don't...
Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur match thread: the derbiest North London Derby that ever derbied

The North London Derby is here. Arsenal make the short trip across town to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the most consequential meeting between the two rivals in years. If Arsenal win, they’re in the Champions League next season and are guaranteed to finish above Spurs for the first time in five years. If they draw, Arsenal are overwhelming favorites to finish 4th. If Spurs win, the Gunners need to win out to make the CL.
