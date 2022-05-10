ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 4 Long Island hospitals get 'A' rating, 3 get 'D'

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Four of Long Island's hospitals are getting top grades based on hospital safety, according to a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.

St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center in Roslyn, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola have all gotten A ratings from the Leapfrog Group.

NYU Langone sent a statement to News 12, saying: "There's a reason we've been a top choice for Long Islanders to turn to for their health care needs for over 100 years. Because of our focus on patient safety in delivering the finest in health care services and innovation."

Three Long Island hospitals received a D rating.

Those hospitals are Good Samaritan in West Islip, Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre and Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

Nassau University Medical Center, Long Island's only public hospital, has received a D grade eight times in a row.

Some of the issues the report listed are numerous patient falls/injuries and dangerous bed sores.

"It's a shame that this is one of our biggest hospitals and they still have a bad rep," says Lisbet Alexander, of Levittown. "When I need emergency care, I actually go to St. Joseph."

