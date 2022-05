Citing a need for more time to review the proposal, the Coweta County Board of Commissioners agreed to delay a vote on an Interstate-based mixed-use zoning designation. Specifically, the BOC pushed back the vote to their first meeting in June. The original plan had been to push the proposal to the next meeting, but county administrator Michael Fouts indicated that the county had a “pretty heavy” agenda for the next meeting on May 17.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO