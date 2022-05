Buc-ee's is a popular subject among Texans. Whether its the cool shirt they picked up at their last visit, enjoying a new bag of Beaver Nuggets or rumors about where the next Buc-ee's location could pop up, Buc-ee's is overwhelmingly popular with a majority of folks. That doesn't mean that some are not as positive about their Buc-ee's experience.

TYLER, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO