Lawmakers consider etching bail considerations into constitution

COLUMBUS — An Ohio Senate panel on Tuesday moved closer to putting a question before voters in November that is designed to undo the effects of a state Supreme Court decision that downplayed protecting public safety as a factor when setting bail for criminal defendants.

Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Huron) called the court ruing reckless before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It threatens not just the safety of victims and their families but also the safety of our brave men and women in law enforcement and people across the state,” she said. “The bottom line is that the decision by the court is a direct threat to public safety.”

An identical resolution has been introduced in the House with an eye on putting the question to voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Reps. Jeffrey LaRe (R., Canal Winchester) and D.J. Swearingen (R., Huron) are carrying the House version.

Lawmakers would have to act before recessing for the summer, possibly later this month or early June, because the deadline is Aug. 10 for a legislatively submitted ballot question.

The amendment is a backlash to a 4-3 Ohio Supreme Court decision in January that found a $1.5 million bail imposed in 2020 by a Hamilton County judge on Justin DuBose, who was facing two murder charges and other charges, to be excessive. Mr. DuBose had no felony record but had fled to Las Vegas and had to be extradited back to Ohio to face charges.

The high court agreed with the First District Court of Appeals in Cincinnati which, in reducing the bail to $500,000, found the original bail to be beyond Mr. DuBose's limited financial means.

In upholding this ruling, the Supreme Court found that public safety concerns should not be the driving factor when setting bail, a tool designed to ensure someone appears in court.

“Neither the [victim's] grandmother’s testimony about her family’s safety concerns nor the unsworn statement that DuBose used a fake ID in Las Vegas is relevant to the bail amount necessary to ensure DuBose’s presence at trial,” the court's majority wrote. “As a result, we hold that the financial condition of bail set by the trial court was unconstitutionally excessive because it was more than the amount reasonably necessary to ensure DuBose’s appearance in court.”

The proposed amendment would require judges to consider public safety, the accused's criminal record, the seriousness of the offense, and the likelihood that the accused will return to court when setting bail.

“This will give power back to our judges in determining an individual's risk to victims, law enforcement, and the community as a whole,” Ms. Gavarone said.

All of this occurs against the backdrop of efforts to reform Ohio's cash bail system that critics argue unfairly punishes defendants of meager financial means while allowing wealthier individuals to await trial outside of prison.

“[A defendant is] placed on a high bond,” said Sen. Cecil Thomas (D., Cincinnati), a committee member. “He happens to be indigent and can't afford high bond. He sits in jail until the trial is completed. It may take two years, but he sits in jail simply because he can't afford the bond. ... He's innocent until proven guilty..., and he may be found not guilty.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio opposes the proposed amendment, instead supporting separate, bipartisan bills to reform the cash bond system. These would generally require judges to order the release of defendants on their personal recognizance pending trial unless there is clear and convincing evidence that the conditions imposed would not assure public safety or later appearance in court.

“...Cash bail does not promote public safety, but instead allows people with money to purchase their freedom in a way that those with fewer resources cannot,” said Patrick Higgins, policy counsel. “It is abundantly clear that the status quo is not effective or acceptable. It is past time to meaningfully change our pretrial justice system for the better, and the answer is to pass [the reform bill].”