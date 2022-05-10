Big Sky Resort begins phased summer opening May 20

Whitefish Woody Weekend X, the premier classic boat show in the Pacific Northwest, will be held on June 24-26, 2022, at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake. Forty classic wood boats will be on display at the Lodge all day Saturday. On Sunday, the boats will participate in a poker run, cruising around the lake and collecting playing cards at designated docks, competing for the best poker hand. Whitefish Woody Weekend X is seeking volunteers to host poker run card stops at their dock during the Sunday morning poker run. Poker run card stop hosts will man their dock for two hours on Sunday morning and pass out playing cards to the participants. It is a blast for hosts who get a private up-close showing of all the boats as they pass by the dock. Invite your friends and make it a party. Poker Run hosts are invited to join us as our guests in one of the classic boats on the Friday evening cruise. For more information or to volunteer, contact Tim Salt at 406-862-5085 or whitefishwoodyweeekend@gmail.com.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO