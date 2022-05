Last month, Florida took center stage when Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took steps to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Senate Bill 4C, introduced on April 19 and signed into law on April 22, dissolved special districts that were “not reestablished, re-ratified, or otherwise reconstituted by a special act or general law after November 5, 1968.” The original Reedy Creek Improvement District bill was signed into law on May 12, 1967, by then-Gov. Claude R. Kirk Jr.

