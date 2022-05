BOSTON (WHDH) - A Seattle man pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday on charges of coercion and enticement of a Massachusetts minor. Jabarie Phillips,44, allegedly began communicating with the 14-year-old middle schooler in April 2019 via Facebook messaging. According to an FBI statement, Philips repeatedly asked the minor to take sexually explicit videos and photos of herself for him to view. According to the statement, the minor expressed issues with her family and Phillips responded “If you run away let me know we can take this show on the road I need a partner in crime.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO