CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Art lovers can enjoy works from over 40 artists during the 2022 Stutz Artists Annual Open House that begins Thursday in Carmel. The Stutz Artists Association is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that works out of the Stutz Business and Arts Center in Indianapolis and its members include photographers, sculptors, and silversmiths,. Members of the association work in a wide range of mediums ranging from photography to silversmithing, and many of them teach classes and workshops or are mentors to other artists.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO