(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Indianapolis Star says the abrupt departure of Indiana’s BMV commissioner followed a series of complaints about his behavior dating back years. Governor Holcomb’s office announced last month Peter Lacy would step down at the end of May. Two weeks later, the state announced he was leaving immediately. The Star reports his exit came after he slurred his words and made a crass comment in a meeting, and says employees had accused him previously of other crude comments and bursts of anger.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO