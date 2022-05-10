Waterloo Bucks Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

Waterloo, Iowa – The Waterloo Bucks have announced four pitchers who have signed on for the 2022 season. Andrew Guardino, Logan Runde, Owen Puk, and Trent Reddick. Guardino a sophomore out of Santa Barbara City College joins the Bucks after a stint with the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League last summer, however, he only pitched in two-thirds of an inning for the Pickles. Runde stays in his home state for the summer, the native of Peosta currently plays with the Reivers at Iowa Western Community College. Puk, another native of Iowa, plays in Miami during the school year with the FIU Panthers, Puk has appeared in nine games for the Panthers as of Friday, May 13th. Reddick, a two-way player from Georgia State has been producing on both sides of the ball. Reddick has an on base percentage of over .300. On the other side, Reddick has pitched in seven games for the Panthers as of May 13th, with a 1-1 record.

