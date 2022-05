GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Gulfport is as important for those performing it as it is for those receiving it. “I remember I was 10 years old when he died, and it affects me the same every year,” said Kristie Spraberry, niece of Officer Woodrow Wayne Scarborough, who died May 5, 1970. “It just touches that place in your heart...it’s good to remember, because it’s been so long ago that people forget. But we never have forgotten.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO